Dawn Tyler Lee named acting Franklin County commissioner

Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former top aide to Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and leader in the United Way of Central Ohio was appointed an acting Franklin County commissioner late Friday afternoon. Dawn Tyler Lee, 48, deputy chief of staff in the mayor’s office for more than five years, took the oath of office for the temporary appointment during a special session of the county commissioners. She's the first Black woman to serve as a Franklin County commissioner.

