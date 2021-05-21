The Shampoo That Jonathan Van Ness Swears By
The world truly fell in love with Jonathan Van Ness after they appeared on the first season of the hit Netflix reboot series, "Queer Eye," along with co-stars Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, and Antoni Porowski (via IMDb). Since Van Ness and the rest of the crew first graced our small screens in 2018, fans have been able to follow the Fab Five across the world as they help men and women transform their lives, living spaces, and of course, their looks.www.thelist.com