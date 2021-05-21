The Shampoo That Jonathan Van Ness Swears By

We can never get enough of Jonathan Van Ness, and this post he made for Mother's Day is the best thing we've seen all week. The Queer Eye star posted a slideshow of photos with his mom, Mary Winters. If the pictures alone aren't proof of their close relationship, the caption sure is. Van Ness wrote, "Sure do love my mama ♥ I’m so happy to be able to have this time w my mom, for her to meet my husband, our babies, for me to be able to impulse buy my mom gorgeous stunning bags & make food together in my kitchen. These are all moments I would’ve considered impossible at earlier times in my life. The memories we’ve been able to share w you are so amazing mama & I love you!!"