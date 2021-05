N’Golo Kante had another wonderful big-game performance as Chelsea beat Real Madrid 2-0 to reach the Champions League final for the third time. The Blues went into the game with a slight advantage thanks to Christian Pulisic’s away goal in the first leg but knew the tie was still very open. Following a relatively slow start, Chelsea took a first-half lead with Timo Werner heading in after Kai Havertz’s lovely chipped attempt rebounded off the crossbar.