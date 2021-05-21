newsbreak-logo
Memorial Tournament increasing attendance, offering badges to fans on waitlist

The Memorial Tournament is activating its waiting list for tickets and likely will have the biggest crowd since the return of golf from the COVID-19 pandemic nearly a year ago. The tournament Jack Nicklaus founded said Friday it will allow people on its waiting list the chance to buy weekly...

