Memorial Tournament increasing attendance, offering badges to fans on waitlist

Beyond the Badge of Texarkana is a local area group formed to help support, encourage and strengthen police officers, first responders and their families. President Jade Bredenberg, an officers wife, saw the need for local support for our local officers and first responders after a difficult year. In September of 2020 she came together with friends to form Beyond the Badge of TXK. Their first small event was a drive for Thank a Police Officer Day. Together with the help of local businesses including: On the Boarder, Slims Chicken, TXK Emergency Center and more, they were able to donate 300 goodie bags. On September 18th, 2020 Beyond the Badge was able to hand out the 300 goodie bags filled with appetizers, gift certificates and more to over 8 local police departments.