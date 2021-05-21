Kalamazoo Investigates Officer Involved Shooting

Kalamazoo’s Public Safety Department says it’s investigating after an officer shot and injured a man on the city’s North Side early Friday morning. The Department says the man was armed with a gun when an officer confronted him outside a house and shot him in the hip. In bodycam footage from the scene, the man seems to be shouting at someone as the officer arrives. In a video statement , KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley said the man is being treated for the injury at a local hospital and his life was not in danger.