Stocks could be volatile in week ahead amid turbulence from cryptocurrency

By Patti Domm, @in/patti-domm-9224884/, @pattidomm
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe plunge in bitcoin helped sour the mood for all risk assets, though the tech sector eked out a small gain for the past week. The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures price index, will be released Friday. That report could affect the market if the number is hot.

Related
StocksForbes

Six Stocks To Sell (Or Avoid If You Don’t Own Them)

Wall Street issues about eight buy recommendations for every sell recommendation. But at times, knowing when to sell is the most important skill in the stock market. Here are six stocks that I think you should sell now, if you own them. If you don’t own them, I’d avoid them. And if you sometimes sell short, betting on selected stocks to decline, I’d consider these.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Things You Should Never, Ever Do When the Stock Market Crashes

The stock market has experienced an incredible year, with the S&P 500 up more than 40% over the last 12 months. But sooner or later, the market is bound to take a tumble. Market downturns are normal, but they can still be intimidating. Nobody knows exactly when the market will take a turn for the worse, but some experts predict a market crash is coming in the relatively near future.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Tesla, Palantir Or Nio?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s the latest news and updates for Tesla,...
MarketsCNBC

Mohamed El-Erian says volatility in the price of cryptocurrency is here to stay

Large swings in the price of bitcoin and other digital coins aren't going anywhere, according to Allianz chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian. "I think the volatility will continue," said El-Erian, speaking on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Monday morning. "The roller coaster, the up and down. We've traded in the $30,000 to $44,000 price range in a week, that's enormous."
StocksNASDAQ

Daily Markets: Weekend Rout in Cryptocurrencies Hints at Volatility to Come

Equity markets in Asia-Pacific were mostly mixed today, with Japan’s Nikkei and China’s Shanghai Composite up modestly while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inched lower. By midday trading, European equity markets were mixed as well, while U.S. equity future point to a positive start for the last trading week in May. Over the weekend, the rout in cryptocurrency continued; with crypto serving as a barometer for risk appetite, this may hint at more volatility to come in equity markets this week.
StocksPosted by
WOKV

Stocks climb on Wall Street as appetite for risk returns

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday, and the broad rally helped the S&P 500 claw back more than half of its losses over the past two weeks. The benchmark index rose 1%, led by solid gains in technology and communication companies such as Microsoft, Google's parent company, Facebook and Twitter. A variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending also made solid gains. Sectors that are viewed as safer investments, like utilities, lagged the broader market. Bond yields fell.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on boost from tech stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Bitcoin bounce after weekend selling lifts crypto stocks. * Fed’s preferred inflation gauge set for Thursday. * Cabot, Cimarex to merge, create $17 bln oil & gas producer.
StocksStreet.Com

WD-40 Could Slip Further in the Weeks Ahead

During Friday's Lightning Round segment of Mad Money one caller asked Jim Cramer about WD-40 (WDFC) : "That last quarter was horrible. They're in the penalty box," was Cramer's quick reply. Let's check out the charts of WDFC. In the daily bar chart of WDFC, below, we can see that...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Wall Street Stocks Push Higher, Shrugging Off Recent Volatility

Wall Street stocks were back in rally mode Monday, shrugging off recent bouts of volatility and embracing hopes for brighter days as the pandemic ebbs. High inflation readings, chaos in the cryptocurrency markets and supply chain challenges as major economies reopen have stymied equities in recent weeks, but concerns about their effects on business took a back seat as this week's trading got underway.
Marketsinvesting.com

Bitcoin Punctuates Wild Week With a Fresh Bout of Volatility

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s extreme volatility carried into the weekend as the world’s largest cryptocurrency continued to whipsaw investors still reeling from a brutal stretch. The digital token slumped as much as 11% on Sunday, and traded 9.6% lower at $34,432 as of 11 a.m. in London. A day earlier, Bitcoin...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar languishes near 3-month lows, bitcoin perks up

* Dollar down 0.26% for day, holds above Friday low * Euro gains 0.34%, continuing its gain on dollar * Bitcoin perks up after wild weekend * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds new analyst comment, updates prices; previous LONDON) By David Henry and Iain Withers NEW YORK/LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near four-month lows against major currencies on Monday as bets on a robust global economic recovery continued to support currencies seen as riskier. The dollar index moved around the 90 mark, down 0.26% on the day in morning trading in New York, slightly above a four-month low on Friday of 89.646. Since the end of March, the greenback, seen as a safe-haven trade, has retreated steadily with optimism about the global economic recovery. But lately that move down seems to have slowed as traders begin to anticipate higher U.S. interest rates coming when the U.S. Federal Reserves reacts to signs of increasing inflation. "Markets have to start pricing in a slightly more hawkish Fed going forward," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman wrote on Monday morning. Data due on Friday, including U.S. personal consumption and inflation figures, could move the markets to anticipate a more hawkish tone from the next Fed policy meeting on June 15-16. But for now, Thin said, "the dollar is coming under some modest pressure as the week begins." Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were steady around 1.61% on Monday morning. Traders are also watching for progress on a new stimulus package in the United States, after the White House pared down its infrastructure bill to $1.7 trillion on Friday but failed to gain Senate Republican backing. Among the currencies gaining on the dollar was the euro, up 0.34% to $1.222. The single currency has gained around 4% on the greenback since March as Europe has moved to catch up with the United States in vaccinating its people and reviving its economy. Cryptocurrencies fought back on Monday, retaking ground lost during a bout of weekend selling that was fueled by further signs of a Chinese crackdown on the emerging sector. Bitcoin rebounded 8% to $37,629, but was still down after crashing in recent days, falling as much as 17% to $31,107 on Sunday. Bitcoin halved in value just weeks after April's record peak of $64,895, undermining the case for its mainstream acceptance. The catalyst for Sunday's slump was that cryptocurrency "miners," who mint cryptocurrencies by using powerful computers to solve complex math puzzles, were halting Chinese operations in the face of increasing scrutiny from authorities. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, rose 14% to $2,385, about half of its high two weeks ago. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.7860 90.0330 -0.26% -0.217% +90.1080 +89.7970 Euro/Dollar $1.2223 $1.2182 +0.34% +0.05% +$1.2224 +$1.2172 Dollar/Yen 108.7750 108.9600 -0.17% +5.28% +108.9900 +108.7000 Euro/Yen 132.94 132.70 +0.18% +4.74% +133.0400 +132.5300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8959 0.8979 -0.19% +1.30% +0.9002 +0.8960 Sterling/Dollar $1.4162 $1.4159 +0.03% +3.67% +$1.4171 +$1.4113 Dollar/Canadian 1.2053 1.2064 -0.08% -5.34% +1.2085 +1.2052 Aussie/Dollar $0.7749 $0.7730 +0.27% +0.76% +$0.7751 +$0.7706 Euro/Swiss 1.0949 1.0936 +0.12% +1.31% +1.0964 +1.0932 Euro/Sterling 0.8630 0.8605 +0.29% -3.44% +0.8649 +0.8603 NZ $0.7207 $0.7162 +0.64% +0.38% +$0.7210 +$0.7158 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3425 8.3925 -0.53% -2.78% +8.3875 +8.3390 Euro/Norway 10.1970 10.2146 -0.17% -2.58% +10.2192 +10.1620 Dollar/Sweden 8.3166 8.3200 +0.27% +1.47% +8.3397 +8.3111 Euro/Sweden 10.1655 10.1380 +0.27% +0.88% +10.1698 +10.1317 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Iain Withers in London; Editing by Will Dunham)
Stocksinvesting.com

FTSE 100 finishes in the green, crude and cryptos rally

USD index falls back below 90.00. EUR/USD breaks above 1.22. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 finished higher on Monday in a relatively quiet day following some of the volatility seen during the last few weeks. Shares in Cineworld (LON:CINE) rallied over 3% after the company provided an update on their first weekend of trading since UK cinemas were allowed to reopen.
StocksPosted by
KRMG

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher as inflation fears ease

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday as inflation fears eased and investors regained an appetite for risk. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1%, recovering about half of last week's losses. Gains...
Stockscheddar.com

Stocks End Monday Near Session Highs

Stocks closed near session highs on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the day's gains. Dan Geltrude, Managing Partner at Geltrude & Company, says the concerns about inflation are not going away despite Monday's gains.
StocksNBC Miami

Stock Futures Are Flat After Strong Start to the Trading Week

U.S. stock futures were little changed in overnight trading on Monday following a strong session led by technology shares and reopening plays. Dow futures rose just 40 points. S&P 500 futures gained 0.18% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.15%. The major averages rose on Monday, led by tech stocks and...
StocksNBC Connecticut

Investors Are Still Confident in Thematic Tech Even as Prices Plunge

Thematic tech is seeing big price declines, but most investors are not bailing out. It's been a horrible year for the formerly red-hot investment darling, "thematic tech" investing, a catch-all phrase for emerging tech sub-sectors like Cathie Wood's Ark funds, clean energy, cybersecurity, cloud computing and 3D printing. After rocketing...