Trill Williams-DB The first undrafted free agent the Saints sign was Syracuse defensive back Trill Williams. The versatile Williams can line up all over the defensive backfield, starting multiple games at both nickel and outside cornerback during his time at Syracuse. He has also been known to play special teams at time, returning a blocked punt for a touchdown during his Freshman year. His versatility and the Saints lack of cornerbacks will mean Williams has a very good shot at making the roster.