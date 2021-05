Commencement for the Class of 2021 will take place on the football field of DeKalb County High School tonight (Friday) starting at 7 p.m. The DCHS band will perform the traditional pomp and circumstance as members of the class file onto the field to take their seats. The program will then open with an invocation, a performance by the DCHS Chorus, remarks by Class President and Valedictorian Carly Vance, recognition of honors students, and presentation of the prestigious White Rose and Citizenship awards. Diplomas will then be presented to the graduates by Principal Randy Jennings followed by the benediction to close out the commencement.