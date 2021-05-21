Why Prince Harry Is Angered By All The Attention That He And Meghan Markle Get
It’s been over two months since the bombshell interview between Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In it, the couple described how Markle’s mental health apparently suffered at the hands of the British monarchy, prompting their exit from royal duties in 2020. Now, in a new interview with Oprah for a docuseries on mental health, Prince Harry elaborated on how awareness on the subject is personal for him, as well and why the relentless attention on him and his relationship still angers him.www.cinemablend.com