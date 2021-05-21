Why Prince Harry Is Angered By All The Attention That He And Meghan Markle Get

As Meghan Markle's due date gets closer, many are beginning to wonder what name she and Prince Harry will choose for their little one. Some avid royal watchers over in the United Kingdom even place bets on what members of the Royal Family will name their children. Sometimes, such as when Princess Charlotte was born, they even correctly predict the moniker. In the last few weeks, U.K. gambling site Ladbrokes has seen one particular name grow as a popular prediction for baby Sussex.