Celebrities

Why Prince Harry Is Angered By All The Attention That He And Meghan Markle Get

By Lauren Vanderveen
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been over two months since the bombshell interview between Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In it, the couple described how Markle’s mental health apparently suffered at the hands of the British monarchy, prompting their exit from royal duties in 2020. Now, in a new interview with Oprah for a docuseries on mental health, Prince Harry elaborated on how awareness on the subject is personal for him, as well and why the relentless attention on him and his relationship still angers him.

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

