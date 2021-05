XRP/USD – Daily Chart. On the Ripple XRP/USD daily chart, a baseline has drawn to mark a key immediate support level at $0.80 for the present price bounces off a movement that the crypto has seemed to have significantly embarked upon. The emergence of a bullish candlestick on May 24, has affirmed the reason for having the baseline in place. The 50-day SMA indicator is located at $1 below the 14-day SMA trend-line that is situated at around the level of $1.20. The Stochastic Oscillators have crossed the hairs from the oversold region to point toward the north at around range 40. It shows that the crypto is on a higher note of increasing in northward pushes as paired with the US fiat currency.