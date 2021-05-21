newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brightwaters, NY

Fundraiser in Brightwaters focuses on pregnancy-related depression, anxiety

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fundraiser is set for Saturday to highlight a mental health disorder that mainly occurs during or after pregnancy. Perinatal mood and anxiety disorder is something that many people don't talk about. The Sounds of Silence walk on Saturday in Brightwaters plans to bring awareness to pregnancy-related depression and anxiety.

connecticut.news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brightwaters, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postpartum Depression#Anxiety Disorder#Mental Illness#Pregnant Women#Daughter#Guilt#Sisters#Silence Walk#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Women's Health
Related
Nassau, NYNewsday

Help needed for opioid overdoses

One of the most insidious tragedies of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the way it makes so much that was already bad, worse. For years, Long Island has suffered through an opioid epidemic, and the coronavirus has exacerbated that conflagration, erasing recent gains. Now Nassau and Suffolk counties have been forced to grapple with double-digit projected percentage increases in 2020 fatal drug overdoses, according to Newsday analyses.
Lindenhurst, NYBabylon Beacon

Lodestar Children’s Services hosts Milestones for Mental Health Walk

On Saturday May 1st, nearly a dozen volunteers walked from Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst to Lodestar’s office in Bohemia, symbolizing how far they’ve come as an organization and raising funds in the process. The walkers carried 130 rocks with them, one for each program participant, to give increased visibility to the often invisible illness of mental illness. Along the way, they stopped to thank some corporate sponsors and record videos of their journey, one of which they filmed with Suffolk County Legislator Kevin McCaffrey. The walk ended at Lodestar Headquarters with a COVID- 19-safe fifth anniversary party for the charity. Lodestar founder James Regan was the brains of the event, along with Board of Directors Christen Lambert, Jay Able, Fred Kortmann, and Kris Weinisch. For more information, visit: www.lodestarcs.org/milestonesevent/. Pictured is Lodestar founder James Regan, Legislator McCaffrey, and Director Kris Weinisch.