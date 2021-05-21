‘This is Your Moment to Shine’: Trinity College Celebrates Class of 2021 at 195th Commencement

“The pandemic has taught us that we can’t go back to the way things were, nor should we want to. You are too good, too smart, and too wise to go back to normal. You will make a future that is better than normal,” Hartford HealthCare President and CEO Jeffrey A. Flaks said to the graduates of the Trinity College Class of 2021 during his Commencement address. “There is, as they say, a light at the end of this long tunnel. That light is you. This is your moment to shine.”