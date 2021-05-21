The Spin: State Sen. Lightford got cash, trips via Loretto Hospital: report | Pritzker favors keeping $300 jobless benefit | Why Chicago vaccines initially went to affluent neighborhoods, suburbs despite push for equity
The Tribune’s Stacy St. Clair, Joe Mahr and Lisa Schencker dug into federal vaccination data and found that 1 in every 6 residents of north suburban Glencoe’s predominant ZIP code got their first dose from Chicago’s vaccine supply during the rollout’s earliest phases. That’s true, too, for residents of some...www.chicagotribune.com