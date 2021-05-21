newsbreak-logo
The Spin: State Sen. Lightford got cash, trips via Loretto Hospital: report | Pritzker favors keeping $300 jobless benefit | Why Chicago vaccines initially went to affluent neighborhoods, suburbs despite push for equity

By Lisa Donovan
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tribune’s Stacy St. Clair, Joe Mahr and Lisa Schencker dug into federal vaccination data and found that 1 in every 6 residents of north suburban Glencoe’s predominant ZIP code got their first dose from Chicago’s vaccine supply during the rollout’s earliest phases. That’s true, too, for residents of some...

Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Chicago Travel Order Could End ‘Soon,' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says

Chicago's emergency travel order could be going away "soon," the city's mayor said Monday. When asked about the future of the order as coronavirus vaccinations continue to increase in the city and amid new masking guidance for vaccinated individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the order isn't going away just yet, "but soon."
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Afternoon Edition: May 17, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees. Tonight the low will be around 58. Tomorrow rain is expected with a high near 68.
Chicago, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Pritzker signs rental assistance bill, says he will ‘phase out’ eviction moratorium by August

SPRINGFIELD - Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday the state will plan to “phase out” its moratorium on pandemic-related evictions by August and launched a new program to provide assistance to renters and homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The announcement regarding the planned end of the eviction moratorium came as Pritzker signed House Bill 2877, a bill that expands the Illinois Rental Payment Program to a total of $1.5 billion, and requires the sealing of eviction records filed due to financial hardship through August of 2022.
Illinois StateChicago Public Radio

In Illinois, Vaccinated People Can Go Maskless In Most Places

Illinois has issued new guidance that will allow fully vaccinated people to go unmasked indoors, but businesses will not be required to verify people’s vaccination status. That’s according to a release from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and information from a spokesperson at the governor’s office. The governor said the state is changing its current mask guidance, which requires masking indoors in most cases, to mirror new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a face covering inside.
Chicago, ILDaily Gate City

Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2e819028c0245108870cf76c74f98c7.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Proper Title announces new Orland Park location and lead salesperson

Proper Title, LLC, a full-service title insurance firm serving the residential and commercial real estate industry, has announced the opening of a new office at 15643 S. 94th Ave., in Orland Park, Ill., to accommodate its fast-growing business. The firm has hired Kathy Connelly as the lead salesperson of the new southwest suburban office, which marks the 11th closing location for Proper Title across Chicago and its suburbs and its fourth new office in the past two years.
Illinois StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Illinois offering $1.5 billion in housing assistance

CHICAGO — Applications for the second round of rental assistance funding are now available to help Illinois residents who have experienced economic hardship due to the pandemic. The Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) will deploy multiple rounds of funding totaling $1.1 billion to renters and landlords to prevent evictions, according...