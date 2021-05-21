newsbreak-logo
Duke’s King embraces being role model as Black woman AD

By AARON BEARD
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Nina King knows she faces a big responsibility in taking over as Duke’s athletics director later this year. It’s not just about managing a 27-sport program in a marquee league. King will become only the third Black woman AD in a power conference. Two have come...

