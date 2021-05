Joshua Bassett is a brilliant singer who is also known for testing the waters of acting with the boatloads of talent he possesses. He started his acting career in 2017 with a few minor roles before making it into the public eye with his portrayal of Aidan Peters in ‘Stuck in the Middle.’ He then went on to play the role of Ricky Bowen in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.’ However, Joshua is best known for his popular musical singles and the EP he released in March 2021.