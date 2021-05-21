The Shorts Edit: A Curated List For Every Occasion

All I want to wear in spring is something comfortable and easy — the easier, the better. Maybe that’s why I’ve gotten so into bodysuits and workout dresses lately. I’ll admit, I might be more obsessed with one-pieces than the average person. From the halter top unitard that I only wear to clean my house to the Monosuit catsuit with a face mask attached (yes, really), I’ve always found onesies to be versatile, effortless, and hot. It’s the ease of going in to my closet and knowing that this one article of clothing will be my look today. If I have a Zoom meeting, I can just throw on a blazer and some jewelry.