When the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer made its splashy debut back in March, the off-road brand talked about creating the most luxurious model it has ever done while also reviving an icon at the same time. But like the Sumatran Tiger or the Snow Leopard, the big three-row Jeep disappeared from the broader radar with our appetite being somewhat satiated by occasional sightings in the wild (especially here in Metro Detroit.) But Jeep wants you to keep the Wagoneer family fresh in your mind and has unveiled the full pricing ladder for the Wagoneer family head of its dealership rollout, be prepared to give your wallet a workout.