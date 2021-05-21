newsbreak-logo
North Virginia Avenue in Mason City to close for water main repair

By Globe Gazette staff
Globe Gazette
 3 days ago

In Mason City, North Virginia Avenue will be closed between 14th and 15th Streets Northeast to repair a water main. The closure is expected to start Monday, May 24 and end May 26. Affected residents will need to use 15th Street to access their driveways during the closure, a release...

