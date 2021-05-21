newsbreak-logo
RPD names liaison to Asian-American and Pacific Islander community

By NBC12 Newsroom
WHSV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department has named a new liaison to the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community. Officer Phon Hoonsan, born in Bangkok, Thailand, will be taking on the role. “This is just another component of our Department’s mission to foster collaborative relationships with the entire Richmond...

www.whsv.com
