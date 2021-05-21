Here's What Chris Brown's 'Heat' Featuring Gunna Really Means

VICTORIA BECKHAM SAYS BEYONCE TOLD HER THAT SHE WAS INSPIRED BY THE SPICE GIRLS: Victoria Beckham has revealed that Beyonce once told her that she was inspired by The Spice Girls. During an interview on Dear Media's Breaking Beauty podcast, Posh Spice said, “I met Beyoncé a few years ago and she actually said to me, ‘It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl. I’m proud to be who I am.'" She continued, “And when someone like Beyoncé who is so iconic and such a strong woman says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls – I think that that’s quite something.”