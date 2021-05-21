newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

How ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Referenced 1 Scene From the 1984 Film, ‘Ghostbusters’

By Julia Dzurillay
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During Netflix’s original series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, viewers caught a glimpse of life in New York City. Kimmy Schmidt and her family ate at the Olive Garden in Times Square. She even appeared on the Today Show with the other “Mole Women.”. In one season 1 episode, this character ate...

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

106K+
Followers
60K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elmer Bernstein
Person
Rick Moranis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia University#Film Series#New Netflix Series#Original Series#Ged#Original Ghostbusters#Episodes#Broadway#Today Show#Friends#Turtleneck#Math#Times Square#Olive Garden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mirror

What happened to The Lizzie McGuire Movie cast as Disney hit turns 18

In news that will make every millennial feel old, The Lizzie McGuire Movie turned 18 earlier this month. Released on May 2nd 2003, the Walt Disney Pictures film, based on the hit television series, saw Lizzie and her classmates travel to Rome where they wind up mixing with pop stars and other getting involved in other shenanigans on their school-sponsored graduation trip.
Entertainmenthypable.com

‘Girls5eva’ review: Get ready five your new favorite girl group

Girls5eva is for anyone who still isn’t ready to let go of their dreams of being a teen pop star. …even if you’re in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s…etc. Girls5eva tells the story of a former 90s girl group who have settled into far less glamorous lives since their music career crashed and burned after a particularly severe sophomore slump. When their long forgotten hit, ironically titled “Famous 5eva,” is sampled by rising star “Lil Stinker,” the group sees an opportunity to reclaim the fame of their youth.
TV & Videosbrooklynvegan.com

Hilarious new series ‘Girls5Eva’ nails its ’90s/’00s girl group soundtrack too

Girls5Eva, a sitcom about a millenium-era girl group who get back together in their 40s, just debuted on the Peacock streaming service and is the funniest new show of the year. Created by Meredith Scardino (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Colbert Report), the series is executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock and is very much in the joke-a-second style they pioneered with 30 Rock (and includes Kimmy Schmidt, Great News and Mr Mayor). The series stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Busy Phillips (Freaks & Geeks, Cougar Town), and Paula Pell (SNL, 30 Rock) as the four surviving members of Girls5Eva -- a bargain basement Spice Girls/Destiny's Child who are thrust back together after their sole hit "Famous 5eva" ("cause forever's too short") is sampled by rapper Lil Stinker. He asks them to perform with him on Fallon, and with all of them feeling unfulfilled in their lives, they decide to give it another go.
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

Peacock's Girls5eva is a feel-good comedy that avoids simple parody

Nearly every element of Girls5eva is funny, sweet, and fresh: "The most perfect element within Girls5eva is that cast, with absolutely no one feeling out of place," says Kristen Lopez. "Bareilles obviously has proven her songwriting prowess before; a Grammy winner and multiple time nominee, she wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway hit Waitress. But the series gives her a chance to be funny as the Tina Fey of the group (and it’s no surprise that Fey also makes a guest appearance at one point). During the group’s success Dawn dreamed of writing original songs, so when the group reunites but is unable to perform their own music it’s up to her to write them a hit that’s relatable. The songs assembled for the series feel like stuff you’d hear on the radio — and that you’ll eagerly want to grab on Spotify. The various Girls5eva songs are cringeworthy, reminiscent of when we all learned the lyrics of 'Semi-Charmed Life.' When the women sing the song 'Dream Girlfriend' its lyrics include dated digs about how female comics aren’t funny and that they’re damaged because their dads are dead (but don’t worry, they had a cool uncle with a boat!) (Though it’ll be hard for any song to top 'New York Lonely Boy,' an acoustic indie hit Dawn hears when she thinks of her son growing up an only child in the city.) Bareilles is a solid straight woman for the series, especially because she’s surrounded by so many big personalities who could easily overshadow her. Goldsberry is a comic genius as the diva of the group; she has a remarkable way of taking a turn of phrase and creating a side-splitting joke out of it ('I get paid….by the goose!') She’s also a great physical comedienne, as evidenced by a trip to the CVS that almost turns tragic. If Peacock were smart they’d start campaigning for Goldsberry to get closer to that EGOT. Pell and Philipps are also wonderful as Gloria and Summer."
TV SeriesFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

‘Girls5eva’ review: Where the pacing’s as tight as the harmonies, and ’30 Rock’ meets ‘Kimmy Schmidt’ with Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps

Sometimes you just want a lot of jokes in a hurry — inside jokes, outside jokes, sight gags involving huge bowls of airborne salad, sound gags involving musical interludes pulled from the bottomless well of ’90s synth-pop. This is the stuff of the zippy new sitcom “Girls5eva.” Created by “The...
Movieshypebeast.com

Watch the Opening Scene of Illegal Civ's Debut Feature Film 'NORTH HOLLYWOOD'

Illegal Civ and Mikey Alfred have unveiled the opening scene of their debut feature film, NORTH HOLLYWOOD. The one-minute clip begins with Michael (Ryder McLaughlin) burning the tips of his shoelaces as he and his friends, Adolf (Aramis Hudson) and Jay (Nico Hiraga), get ready to skate in a school. A security guard, portrayed by Workaholics alum Blake Anderson, tries to stop them from skating and filming on the property but is properly foiled by Adolf as he blocks him from disrupting Michael’s trick. The chaotic yet amusing scene reaches its apex when another security guard comes over and is mooned by Jay, causing the skaters and the security guards to get into a kerfuffle. It quickly switches over to a church where Michael, Adolf and Jay can be seen serving as altar boys.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Orville season 3: Is filming still going on behind the scenes?

At the moment, we really wish there was a premiere date for The Orville season 3 — how could we not? It’s been over two years now since the season 2 finale aired on Fox, and the best we can hope is that new episodes are available later this year. The show has a new home in Hulu, and it’s one where we hope a lot of people flock. The show’s imaginative, fun, and also full of sci-fi heart and nostalgia.
MoviesA.V. Club

Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry steals the show in Peacock’s fun but uneven Girls5eva

The quirky humor of Peacock’s musical comedy Girls5eva is a hallmark of series creator Meredith Scardino’s ongoing collaboration with executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. Scardino previously wrote on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and her work in Girls5eva serves up the same brand of highly specific absurdist jokes that powered the Netflix comedy, along with the rest of Fey’s oeuvre. The show’s frothiness is a welcome escape, its eight-episode first season a quick binge of amusingly ridiculous running jokes and witticisms (a hilarious one about a transparent piano named Ghislaine is an early standout). Girls5eva offers heightened scenarios and lets its four main actors—Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell—revel in them, even if not all of the humor lands. Where Girls5eva struggles in matching its tone with cohesive storytelling.
MoviesIn Style

Lindsay Lohan Is Back With a New Christmas Rom-Com

Netflix's stable of holiday films is getting a new star: Lindsay Lohan. Variety reports that Lohan will be joining her fellow Disney alumnae Vanessa Hudgens in a Christmas rom-com, marking the Parent Trap star's return to acting. The movie is set to start filing in November this year, so unfortunately, fans will have to wait until the 2022 holiday season to see what Lohan can do with Christmas miracles and the usual blend of holly jolly jokes and heartwarming cheer.
Movies411mania.com

Opening Scene From Spiral Shows Off the Film’s First Bloody Trap

Spiral revives the Saw franchise this weekend, and the first scene from the film has been released showing off the movie’s initial trap. You can see the clip below, which features a cop investigating a subway tunnel only to fall prey to the new film’s killer. The film releases on...
Movies/Film

How the ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Fight Scenes Draw From Hong Kong Action Films [Interview]

Raya and the Last Dragon came out at a charged time. In March 2021, the anti-Asian violence instigated by the COVID-19 pandemic was reaching a new peak, just as Disney was releasing its first Southeast Asian-inspired animated film in theaters and on Disney+. Now, Raya and the Last Dragon‘s home video release on Blu-ray and DVD comes as the anti-Asian hate has far from diminished, and screenwriter Qui Nguyen is aware of both the pressure that puts on the animated film, as well as its perhaps naive message of trust.
Moviesilovetheupperwestside.com

Scenes Being Filmed For New Disney+ Movie

Scenes are being filmed this week for Better Nate Than Ever, an upcoming movie adaptation of Tim Federle’s book series of the same name. This came to our attention from Anna Altheide (@atsymbolanna on Instagram). Thanks for tagging us in your story!. Anna’s story mentioned that “Pittsburgh” is the name...
TV SeriesPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘Master of None’ Season 3: Scenes From a Marriage

The first two seasons of Master of None were defined by unpredictability. While the larger arc of each season tended to involve the love life of Dev, a modestly successful actor played by Aziz Ansari — who co-created Master of None with fellow Parks and Rec alum Alan Yang — individual episodes could take place anywhere and be about anyone. One installment might be a black-and-white homage to neorealistic Italian cinema where Dev learns to make pasta, while another might be the story of Dev’s friend Denise (Lena Waithe) gradually coming out to her family. Some might barely feature the main characters at all, like a collection of short stories about immigrants and other New Yorkers whose stories are rarely told on film. Intertwined with episodes focusing on Dev’s romantic pursuits, the series smartly blended the best pieces of modern serialized television and the anthological approach of the medium’s first golden age in the Fifties and early Sixties.
Beauty & FashionFOX 11 and 41

Ewan McGregor as ‘Halston’ & More True Stories to Stream on Netflix

Never heard of Roy Frowick? You may know the Iowa native by his middle name, Halston, the famed designer who revolutionized fashion and became as big as the stars he dressed. This limited series from Ryan Murphy, starring Ewan McGregor (above, with Krysta Rodriguez, who plays pal Liza Minnelli), chronicles his career in the 1970 and ’80s through the dark days before his death in 1990. Exec producer Daniel Minahan, who also directed, calls the rise and fall “the most classic American story.”
PetsNews Channel Nebraska

Memorable pets from film history

Indian author Ruchi Prabhu observes that “pets understand humans better than humans do.” Look no further than film to see the truth in Prabhu's sentiment: Who can resist Lassie’s loyalty, Toto’s tenacity, or the way the pixilated pets in “The Secret Life of Pets” fill up the screen? Adding a four-legged friend to a film elevates its appeal given these furry family members' uncanny connection to the center of our hearts.
MoviesComicBook

Disney+ Releases June Promo Featuring Loki, Luca, and More

Before you know it, June will be here and a whole new slate of content will be added to Disney+. Sunday afternoon, the streamer released a new promotional spot showing off the company's upcoming batch of properties. As you might expect from the House of Mouse, the promo heavily features two of the platform's biggest additions over the next month — Loki from Marvel Studios, and Luca, an animated feature that was bumped from theatrical release to become a Disney+ Original.