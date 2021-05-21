Perfect Havoc Kicks Off 5 Year Anniversary Celebrations With Label Showcase at WMC

The London-based independent record label, Perfect Havoc has a year of celebratory activities planned throughout 2021 as it marks its 5th anniversary. The celebrations kick off with an exclusive label showcase on Friday 21st May at the first digital edition of the Winter Music Conference (WMCV). Provided by VRJAM and its content platform 5th Dimension, the livestream uses VRJAM’s proprietary VR technology to combine stunning 3D graphics, special effects and lighting in one of the coolest virtual clubbing experiences on the internet. The Label Showcase will feature an international bill of performances from Perfect Havoc’s chart-topping roster, including Polish DJ and producer Milkwish, UK breakout talent Alfie Cridland, New York‘s PS1, and longtime label signee, Swedish artist Tobtok. Join the party from 2pm-4pm BST on Twitch at: http://www.twitch.tv/5dxr.