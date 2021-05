A look at what’s happening around the majors Saturday:. Now the New York Yankees are dealing with a couple of significant injuries, in addition to their coronavirus issues. Center fielder Aaron Hicks had an MRI that revealed a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday the team will initially try to treat the injury with medicine, and if that goes well, Hicks could be available this weekend in Baltimore. But he could require surgery if the medicine is not effective.