Dating apps launch initiatives to encourage people to get vaccinated

ATLANTA — Being vaccinated against COVID-19 makes you more attractive -- at least, according to one dating app.

On Friday, the White House announced it is partnering with nine dating apps to encourage singles to get vaccinated.

Channel 2′s Wendy Corona talked to White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz about the decision.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Younger people, you know, they need to understand the unique benefits of getting vaccine if they haven’t already,” Munoz said. “What we know is that it’s our ticket back to being normal, back to getting to meet new people.”

OK Cupid said fully-vaccinated people who display their vaccination status are 14% more likely to get a match. Vaccinated users will also get special access to a number of perks.

Corona asked Atlantans if they care if their dating partner is vaccinated.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“It’s an airborne virus,” Jamie Shearer said. “My thought is, ‘If I’m going to share air with you, I want to know that I’m safe and you’re safe as well.’”

Kiana Bednarcik said she just wants to stay safe.

“I allow anybody to choose what they feel they need to do, but as to myself, I want to make sure that I take the proper precautions,” Bednarcik said.

According to a survey by the Pew Research Center, 30% of Americans said they’ve used a dating site or app. Not surprisingly, most of those users are between the age of 18 and 29.