Wenham, MA

Wenham Fire Department offering electrical safety tips

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Stephen Kavanagh and the Wenham Fire Department are reminding residents about electrical safety and best practices during the month of May. Each year, May is recognized as National Electrical Safety Month by the Electrical Safety Foundation International, ESFI. The annual initiative seeks to raise awareness about electrical safety and ensure residents take the necessary precautions to prevent fires, shocks and burns that can occur when electrical systems and devices are not handled and maintained properly.

