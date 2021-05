Miami once again is back in the win column with a 106-94 victory. This game was never really in doubt. The Heat led wire to wire. Jimmy Butler aka #JIMVP once again led the Heat with 21 points. He scored 21 points on 6 out of 10 shooting from the field. He did so in 29 minutes of playing time. He also went 4 out of 4 from the three-point line. In addition to this, he grabbed 5 rebounds and dished out 4 assists. Butler feels very confident about his game and more importantly, the Heat’s potential to make another deep postseason run/win a championship. When asked about this Butler kept things very simple.