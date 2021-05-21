newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Two Royal Caribbean Ships to Sail in Alaska This Summer

cruiseindustrynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Caribbean International will sail the Serenade and Ovation of the Seas in Alaska this summer. “Any traveler who visits Alaska immediately understands how special it is, given its natural beauty, the welcoming locals, and the culture carefully preserved over centuries,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “The past year has been a challenging time for us all, and the Alaskan communities heavily reliant on cruise tourism have felt it deeply. To see the communities, industry and government successfully pass a solution that will help bring these communities back to life shows the great progress and clear paths we can make together. We are confident this is just the first part of our return to cruising from the U.S.”

www.cruiseindustrynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Cruises#Cruise Ships#Juneau#Glacier National Park#Alaskan#Serenade#Carnival Corp#The U S Senate#The White House#Sailing#Cruise Tourism#Seas#Canadian Ports#Icy Strait Point#Sitka#Ketchikan#Seattle#Natural Beauty#July
Related
travelweekly.com

Senate signals support for Alaska sailings. What's next?

The cruise industry and its extended community of ports and travel advisors responded effusively to the Senate's approval of legislation to temporarily lift the Passenger Vessel Services Act, a huge step toward enabling ships to sail this summer in Alaska despite the Canadian cruise ban. The legislation, which now goes...
Alaska Statechipandco.com

U.S. Senate passes the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act which will help Disney Cruises

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. The Alaska cruise season has been stuck in limbo since the Canadian government is not allowing cruise ships to dock at any Canadian ports through February 2022. The Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA) requires foreign-registered ships to stop at a foreign port between embarkments at two U.S. ports.
Alaska StateKodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska seafood marketing arm hoping for federal relief dollars

Alaska’s lone seafood marketing arm gets zero budget from the state and, to date, has received no pandemic funds. The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute is hoping to get a breather from the more than $1 billion coming to Alaska in the latest round of federal relief dollars under the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska 4K Drone Scenery with Calming Music || Explore Alaska

Alaska 4K Relaxation Film - Experience the wild beauty of Alaska by drone. Discover Alaska from above as we fly over Alaskan locations like Anchorage, the Knik River, snowy mountain peaks, Acadia National Park, and much more!. #Alaska4kRelaxationFilm. #AlaskaMountains. #ExploreAlaska. DESCRIPTION OF ALASKAN DRONE VIDEO FOOTAGE:. Aerial Alaska Knik Glacier.
Alaska Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Luxury Hotels in Alaska, USA

If there’s one North American destination that should be on every travel bucket list, it’s Alaska. The majority of the state exists uninhabited by humans, leaving nature to thrive, and while untamed wilderness may be abundant, accommodation options are far from simple log cabins. Here’s our pick of the best luxury hotels in the Last Frontier – bookable with Culture Trip.
travelersunited.org

Alaska cruises salvaged, Paris traffic ban in 2022, Delta new hires get shots

This week we have stories about changes to the Alaskan Cruise Industry. The Alaska cruises salvaged by the state’s Senators for the last half of their cruise season. The next story tells of the coming Paris traffic ban. Finally, Delta Air Lines requires new hires to get vaccinated. Alaska cruises...
indiancountrytoday.com

Alaska village eyes return of ancestral lands

TAZLINA, Alaska — Catholic missionaries first started venturing into Alaskan territory in the late 19th century, not long after Russia sold the land to the United States for two cents per acre. The Catholic Church built missions and churches, and in the 1950s, bought land in the Copper River Valley...
alaskapublic.org

A rental car shortage is forcing some travelers to reconsider their trips to Alaska

John Nguyen lives in Dallas, and he wants to visit Alaska in July. So he booked his flight to Anchorage. Then, last week, he went looking for a rental car on Expedia.com. “I type in my dates and whatever, they just show me all of the cars available for each company,” said Nguyen. “There’s like none right now.”
knba.org

Alaska Native cultural experts say more work on repatriation needs done

In early 2021, the Harvard Peabody Museum issued a statement apologizing for its reluctance working with Tribes to return some remains and funerary objects. The social unrest of 2020 reignited the conversation of returning ancestral remains and sacred objects to their people. Since contact, Indigenous people and settlers have had...
Posted by
SDM News

US Senate Greenlights Act Permitting Cruise to Alaska

In a voice vote, the U.S. Senate this evening endorsed the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act that would allow big ships to travel to Alaska this mid year. The Act gives a waiver of the U.S. cabotage policies. The action goes to the U.S. House for endorsement before it gets to President Joe Biden for his signature.
alaska.gov

Governor Dunleavy Promotes Alaska as Part of Tourism Marketing Campaign

May 17, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Promoting Alaska and Alaska’s tourism, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today kicked off a $5 million dollar Alaska Tourism Marketing Campaign with targeted advertisements on national television programs, radio, and digital platforms throughout the spring and summer to encourage Americans to visit Alaska as a COVID-safe destination.
Seattle Times

Half of Alaska residents 16 and up received one vaccine dose

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Nearly half of Alaska residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while more than half have received at least one dose, state public health officials said. Data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services shows that 46.9% of state residents had received...
KGUN 9

Tiny orphaned black bear making new home at Alaska Zoo

The Alaska Zoo's newest resident is a tiny, orphaned black bear cub. Baby Taglu weighed less than five pounds when he was found alone in the northern Alaska wilderness. On May 8, he was flown from the village of Kotzebue to the zoo in Anchorage. Since his arrival in Anchorage,...
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Interior Department Prioritizes Land Allotments for Alaska Native Vietnam Veterans

Noting the government’s “sacred obligation to America’s veterans,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland pledged to expedite applications by Alaska Native Vietnam-era service members for federal land allotments. “Interior Department personnel are moving forward expeditiously to ensure that Alaska Native Vietnam-era veterans are able to select the land allotments they are owed,...
kinyradio.com

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Forestry encourages folks to celebrate the day by Planting a tree, Taking a stroll through the woods, Start recycling paperproducts, or just do an activity of your choosing to celebrate. Kenai, Alaska (AP) — Alaska public health officials say nearly half of...