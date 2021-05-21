newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Intellian To Host Cruise Market Webinar on June 4

cruiseindustrynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntellian Technologies has announced that it will be holding a “candid discussion” with its cruise market experts. The hour-long webinar, which is open to all, will take place on June 2 at 9 a.m. EST. The webinar – held virtually on the Lido Deck – is aimed at those who...

www.cruiseindustrynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webinar#Cruise#Intellian Technologies#Meo#Leo#Lido Deck#Satcom Advancements#Market#Spambots#Kahoot#Company#Prizes#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

USDA to Host Market Based Webinars for Livestock Producers

National Beef Month has been taking place through May, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is using the month to roll out several market-based education tools for cattle and livestock producers. The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Associate Deputy Administrator, Taylor Cox, says upcoming webinars will be held to help producers better understand and use AMS livestock mandatory reporting data.
Trinity County, CAtrinityjournal.com

TCAA hosting cannabis webinar tonight

As part of the Good Neighbor project, Trinity County Agriculture Alliance is hosting a free webinar to educate cannabis farmers on best management practices for cultivating in our community, including advice on how to reduce light and noise pollution, as well as minimize over fertilization. Webinar is from 5 to...
Pittsburgh, PABeaver County Times

HUB International hosts free organizational resilience webinar

Leading insurance broker HUB International will host a free 90-minute webinar for business leaders interested in learning more about organizational resilience and risk management. The virtual conference, hosted by HUB in Pittsburgh, will focus on cybersecurity, fraud and theft and business continuity plans – or preparing for the unexpected, especially...
Technologyequipmentworld.com

Dealer Cybersecurity Focus of June EDA Webinars

The Equipment Dealers Association (EDA) will hold two June webinars with Secuvant, an expert in strategic managed security and risk advisory services, designed to help dealers understand and prepare for cybersecurity threats. One webinar will be held for dealer executives and leaders at 12 p.m. CT, June 2, the second...
Agriculturetamu.edu

On the Line with AgriLife to offer two June webinars

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present two On the Line with AgriLife webinars in June. The webinars will be June 1 and June 15. Free, half-hour On the Line programs, presented on the Zoom platform, address a variety of topics important to Texas agricultural producers. Anyone interested is...
Paducah Sun

Discovery Park of America Cruise-In slated for June

Discovery Park of America’s Annual Cruise-In will be held on June 12. Cruisers and collectors of show cars and trucks who wish to participate in the cruise-in can do so at no charge. Each cruiser will receive two general admission passes to Discovery Park for that day, a button, dash plaque and a goodie bag. There will be food trucks, vendors and a swap meet on the grounds near the cruise-in. Guests who are visiting the park may enjoy the cruise-in with park admission.
Charleston, ILmyradiolink.com

Charleston Chamber Hosting Rebuild & Reenergize Webinars

Jessica Meadows, President and CEO of the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce was a guest on 101.3 WMCI on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. At the bottom of the page you can listen to the entire interview. The second webinar in our Rebuild & Reenergize series that we discussed a few...
College Station, TXtamu.edu

Top 10 most-threatening brush, weeds webinar set June 3

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present a webinar, “Top 10 Most-Threatening Brush and Weeds,” at noon on June 3. This is part of the ongoing Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management Stewardship Series of webinars. Barron Rector, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension range specialist in the Texas A&M University Department of...
Retailandnowuknow.com

Produce Marketing Association Hosts Retail With the Experts Webinar

NEWARK, DE - Although the pandemic threw many challenges our way, it has also created new opportunities to extend the reach of the fresh produce industry in the retail market. As consumers crave new ways to celebrate after nearly a year and half of lockdown, the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) is hosting its Retail with the Experts: Occasion Marketing & Seasonal Merchandising – Identifying New Opportunities webinar to give industry members new opportunities to bolster sales.
Technologyrubbernews.com

Davis-Standard offers free webinar June 10

PAWCATUCK, Conn.—Davis-Standard L.L.C. will host a free webinar June 10 titled "Increasing Productivity and Profitability with Superior Web Handling." The free, 45-minute event will occur at 10 a.m. EST and focus on the web handling of "thin-gauge flexible packaging structures at high production outputs." Duane Smith, with the machinery industry...
AgricultureKMZU

Pork Checkoff hosting May webinar

High feed prices, the ongoing global spread of African swine fever, along with other high-impact variables, have led to no shortage of potential supply-chain disrupters for the pork industry in a post-COVID-19 world. The Pork Checkoff’s May producer webinar, to be held May 19 at 1:30pm CST, will feature Dr....
Energy IndustryOil & Gas Journal

June 10th Webinar: The New Energy Playbook – An Accelerator For Innovation & Transformation

12:00 PM EDT / 11:00 AM CDT / 9:00 AM PDT / 4:00 PM GMT. “Adversity is an opportunity to gain competitive advantage,” - Boston Consulting Group. Leaders in the energy industry are facing their biggest challenge in recent history, regardless of their size or position in the energy value chain. Now is the time for energy leaders to set the foundation for recovery in both the short and long term. While many have taken steps to reduce costs, focusing on efficiency is a short-term tactic. It must be augmented with a strategic plan anchored by digital technologies and innovation to reinvent the business for the future.
Newark, DEsoutheastproduceweekly.com

PMA Webinar To Cover Occasion Marketing And Season Merchandising

Heading into spring and summertime, it’s the perfect time to talk about occasions in fresh produce and how the right strategies can help marketers take advantage of seasonal opportunities to drive retail sales. The Newark, Del.-based Produce Marketing Association’s virtual webinar Retail with the Experts: Occasion Marketing and Season Merchandising...
Iowa Statenwestiowa.com

Dairy goat webinar on disbudding June 2

REGIONAL—The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach dairy team will continue its quarterly dairy goat webinar focusing on “Disbudding Management” noon-1:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. Over the last several years, the Iowa State University Dairy Goat Welfare team has performed a series of kid disbudding projects to evaluate alternate approaches...
Oakbrook Terrace, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Prairie Capital Advisors hosts first webinar on corporate divestitures

Prairie Capital Advisors Inc., a corporate advisory and investment banking firm in Oakbrook Terrace, hosted its first webinar on corporate divestitures on Thursday, May 20. In its most basic terms, a corporate divestiture is concerned with portfolio management at the business unit level. Mutual fund managers consistently rebalance their portfolio by selling stocks they perceive to be overvalued and buying shares of undervalued companies. Those who do this well frequently generate returns in excess of their peers. Similarly, corporate executives should periodically evaluate their business and dispose of units that do not fit within or contribute to the core competencies of the company. Executives who do this well have historically generated higher shareholder returns than companies that do not pursue periodic portfolio pruning.
HealthWicked Local

Care Dimensions to hold webinar June 8

Care Dimensions is inviting health care professionals and the community to attend a free, live webinar from 4 to 5:30 p.m. June 8. “The Renewal of Spirit: Beyond Burnout and Compassion Fatigue,” will be presented by world renowned expert, author and speaker Joan Borysenko. Health care professionals provide practical care, empathic listening and comfort throughout illness and in the final stage of life. This session emphasizes the renewal of spirit and prevention of burnout and compassion fatigue as the utmost importance to their lives and mission.
TechnologyBusiness Insider

ISG to Offer Advice on Mitigating Cloud, Vendor Risks in June Webinars

Experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will offer advice on mitigating supplier and transformation risk in three upcoming ISG Smartalks™ webinars in June, the firm announced today. The webinars come at a time when enterprises are relying more than ever...
EconomyMySanAntonio

NFP Webinar on June 3 to Introduce 2021 US Benefits Trend Report

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, announced today it will host a special webinar to highlight the findings of the 2021 US Benefits Trend Report and provide employers with insights that advance their benefits strategies.
Economymypmp.net

Target Specialty Products plans three June webinars

Target Specialty Products, a service provider of pest and turf and ornamental solutions in the United States and Canada, will host three free webinars in June as part of its Business Growth Webinar Series of 2021. This is in addition to the company’s May 27 webinar, “Mosquito Control: Biology Management,”...
Germanyofficeinsight.com

Dauphin to Host “The Courage to Ask for Help” Webinar June 9

Dauphin’s June 9th webinar, “The Courage to Ask for Help,” will guide attendees through an interactive experience aimed at encouraging everyone to enlist and engage the support of others to the benefit of all. We all know that our society values independence immensely and admires that “can do” attitude in...