Intellian To Host Cruise Market Webinar on June 4

Prairie Capital Advisors Inc., a corporate advisory and investment banking firm in Oakbrook Terrace, hosted its first webinar on corporate divestitures on Thursday, May 20. In its most basic terms, a corporate divestiture is concerned with portfolio management at the business unit level. Mutual fund managers consistently rebalance their portfolio by selling stocks they perceive to be overvalued and buying shares of undervalued companies. Those who do this well frequently generate returns in excess of their peers. Similarly, corporate executives should periodically evaluate their business and dispose of units that do not fit within or contribute to the core competencies of the company. Executives who do this well have historically generated higher shareholder returns than companies that do not pursue periodic portfolio pruning.