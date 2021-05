DAZN: You look at where Smackdown’s at ever since you aligned with Roman (Reigns). Since you guys aligned together, the shows have been on another level. It’s the best show right now in all of WWE, the best show in all of wrestling. What is it about you and Roman together? You had that magic with Brock (Lesnar), with (CM) Punk. It seems like you with Roman Reigns are just right now on a completely different level.