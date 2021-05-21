Omaha man who fled child porn charges faces $50 million bail
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who was captured after he fled to Nicaragua to avoid child pornography charges was ordered Friday to be held on $50 million bail. Douglas County District Judge J Russell Derr imposed the bail and other restrictions on 29-year-old Adam Hawhee, who faces two counts of child enticement, 26 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of failure to appear in court, The Omaha World-Herald reported.www.sfgate.com