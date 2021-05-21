Omaha man who fled child porn charges faces $50 million bail

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are under arrest after the Nebraska State Patrol found 186 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle Saturday, according to a news release. At about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper pulled over a Dodge Charger that failed to signal a turn and drove on the shoulder while exiting Interstate 80 in Hamilton County, the release states. During the stop, a State Patrol K9 detected an odor inside the car, and the trooper found marijuana in heat-sealed packages, the release states.