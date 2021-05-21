newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plaistow, NH

Face mask face-off: Grandmother arrested after refusing to wear mask at NH school board meeting

By Kimberly Bookman
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A grandmother was arrested in Plaistow, New Hampshire on Thursday after refusing to wear a mask at a school board meeting, officials said. Plaistow police responding to a Timberlane Regional School District meeting found several unmasked individuals demanding that children be allowed to take off their masks in school. There is a sign posted at the front of the building stating face masks are required.

whdh.com
View All 49 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Plaistow, NH
Plaistow, NH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#Face Off#Exercise#N H#Disorderly Conduct#Nh#Sunbeam Television#Whdh#Plaistow Police#School#Parents#Wear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Face Mask
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Kingston, NHnbcboston.com

Man Charged in NH Gender Reveal Explosion That Shook Several Towns

A New Hampshire man has been charged in connection with a gender reveal explosion that shook several area towns last month. Anthony Spinelli of Kingston has been charged with disorderly conduct, citing the fact that the blast "caused public alarm," police said Monday. Spinelli turned himself in to police and is cooperating.
Maine StateWMTW

Body found in New Hampshire identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood, New Hampshire has been identified as a man from Maine. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog.
Public HealthNashua Telegraph

One death, 139 new COVID-19 cases Sunday in NH

CONCORD – The state Department of Health and Human Services announced 139 new positive test results for COVID-19 and one death Sunday. Today’s results include 102 people who tested positive by PCR test and 37 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,274 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Hampton Falls, NHCaledonian Record-News

Sunday drive? Police pull over 3 drivers going over 115 mph

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (AP) — Not everyone was out for a leisurely Sunday drive, according to New Hampshire State Police who clocked three drivers going more than 115 mph in the span of a few hours. Between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, police targeting speed violations and other aggressive...
HealthWCAX

New Hampshire to host vaccine clinic for deaf individuals

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The state has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic specifically for individuals who are deaf or have hearing loss, as well as their families and caregivers. The clinic will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elliott Health System in Manchester, the Department of...
Hampton, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

Alleged BB Gun Threat Leads to Two Separate Arrests in Hampton

Two people were arrested in Hampton last week after a woman allegedly threatened a man with a BB gun that looked identical to a handgun. Hampton police were dispatched to the area of Ashworth Avenue on Wednesday after receiving a criminal threatening report. When they arrived, they were told that a woman had threatened a man and police received a description of her.
Sutton, MAWMUR.com

19-year-old arrested for going 125 mph on I-89 in Sutton, police say

SUTTON, N.H. — A 19-year-old from Massachusetts was arrested for allegedly going 125 miles per hour on I-89 in Sutton. New Hampshire State Police said troopers spotted the vehicle after 11:30 p.m. on Friday. The posted speed limit in the area is 65 miles per hour. Police said he had three passengers in the car, two of them were minors.
Plaistow, NHUnion Leader

Embattled Plaistow chief sues Salem over 2019 clash with officers

As the state Attorney General’s Office investigates allegations that he assaulted one of his officers last month, Plaistow Police Chief Douglas Mullin has filed a civil complaint against Salem police officers claiming they mistreated him when they responded to his home on Christmas Day in 2019 after he found his 20-year-old son dead.