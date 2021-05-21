Face mask face-off: Grandmother arrested after refusing to wear mask at NH school board meeting
PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A grandmother was arrested in Plaistow, New Hampshire on Thursday after refusing to wear a mask at a school board meeting, officials said. Plaistow police responding to a Timberlane Regional School District meeting found several unmasked individuals demanding that children be allowed to take off their masks in school. There is a sign posted at the front of the building stating face masks are required.whdh.com