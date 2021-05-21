newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Valuable Lesson Fast And Furious’ Director Took From The Golden Girls

By Adreon Patterson
Cinema Blend
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think of Fast and Furious, the classic sitcom The Golden Girls may or may not come to mind. One is a film series built around fast cars and death-defying stunts while the other centered around four women in their golden years living, loving and eating together. But it seemed the latter informed the former. Fast and Furious director Justin Lin revealed the valuable lesson he took from The Golden Girls.

www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Helen Mirren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden Girls#Fast And Furious#Fast Cars#Fast Five#Furious Film#Golden Years#Sitcom#Nbc#Empty Nest#Entertainment Weekly#Dorothy Rose Blanche#Cinemablend Contributor#Inspiration#Stunts#Lover#International Films#Memes#F9#Theaters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Anime
News Break
Meme
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
Related
MoviesEmpire

Fast & Furious 9 Moves Up To 24 June

After a long period of waiting while cinemas were closed, we know many of you are eager to see something big, bombastic and full of vehicular mayhem. There's good news on that front, especially if you also enjoy gravelly talk of family, clinking bottles of Corona and scenarios where the laws of physics no longer apply: Fast & Furious 9 is moving up its UK release date from July to June.
Carsramascreen.com

Watch This F9 ‘Total Carnage’ Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Total car-nage. Watch this NEW behind-the-scenes look at the stunts performed (and cars destroyed) for #F9. Fast is back and only in theaters June 25. No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past. F9 is the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga, which has endured...
MoviesInverse

How 'Fast Five' invented the cinematic universe before Marvel — and saved the Rock's career

Fast & Furious didn’t become the cultural juggernaut it is today until Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed up. Even in the production notes, director Justin Lin calls Johnson’s decision to play FBI agent Luke Hobbs in Fast Five, the appropriately titled and franchise-defining fifth film in the Fast & Furious saga, a clear sign that these movies were “going in the right direction.” Fast Five co-star Chris “Ludacris” Bridges puts it another way: “There hasn’t been anything this big since King Kong vs. Godzilla. Period.”
TV SeriesEW.com

Michelle Rodriguez to star in Fast and Furious-inspired competition show for Discovery

Michelle Rodriguez is parlaying her success in the Fast and Furious franchise into a new docuseries for Discovery. EW has learned exclusively that the actress will join rally champion Wyatt Knox in hosting Getaway Driver, a competition series for Dom Toretto-like drivers. Here's the official description for the show: "This 8-episode competition series features 24 elite drivers from drift champions to street racers to hotshot YouTubers who compete to prove they have the skill behind the wheel and the mental toughness to outrun and out-drive the competition in a massive nearly 60-acre compound filled with obstacles. Part Baby Driver, part Grand Theft Auto, the Getaway Drivers will put it all on the line — sacrificing their own cars for the opportunity to be the wheelman in a real-life car chase. The rules are simple... evade the pursuers and escape the compound to score some cold hard cash. These drivers already have the loot — but can they get away to keep it?"
Moviesbleedingcool.com

F9: Director Justin Lin's Son Came Up With One of the Action Scenes

The Fast and Furious movies have those action scenes where you might sit there in the theater and wonder how the hell they came up with this. That seems to be the defining aspect of the later movies in the franchise as they only seem to be trying to outdo the previous entry in the series. That seems like it could be a diminishing returns type of situation, but they keep coming up with more and more set pieces that are well done and creative. Director Justin Lin recently spoke to Empire, and he talked about how the inspiration for one of the set pieces in F9 came from the most unlikely place; his son.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jason Statham Reveals One Big Reason He'd Love To Appear In Fast 10

The Fast & Furious film franchise has recruited multiple stars over its two decade-long run. Everyone from Oscar winners to WWE heavyweights to action stars have become synonymous with the film series, including Jason Statham. He last appeared in the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, and despite his absence from Fast 9, the Wrath of Man star revealed one big reason he’d love to appear in Fast 10.
MoviesNo Film School

Go Behind the Scenes of Taylor Sheridan's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Fresh off his domination of TV with Yellowstone, and hit movies like Sicario and Wind River, writer/director Taylor Sheridan has teamed up with Angelina Jolie to bring us a high-stakes story of survival and redemption all woven into one. The movie is called Those Who Wish Me Dead, and it...
Moviescarthrottle.com

The Magnet Plane In Fast & Furious 9 Was A Nine-Year-Old Kid's Idea

F9 director Justin Lin revealed that one of the film's most outlandish scenes was thought up by his young son. People have joked for years that the more recent Fast & Furious films seem like they’ve been written by excitable children. You know what we’re talking about - things like a nuclear submarine chasing down a bunch of supercars, a hoard of ‘hacked’ cars raining down from a multi-storey car park, and a Pontiac Fiero blasting into space.
Moviesymcinema.com

F9’s Behind The Scenes Video Shows Some Badass Cinematography

“The most ambitious film of the series” (directed by Justin Lin) in The Fast Saga has released a BTS video. Watch this F9’s behind the scenes, which demonstrates some of Michael Bay’s cinematography implementations. The longest F&F movie. F9 is the longest movie in The Fast Saga (2 hours and...