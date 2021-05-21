The Valuable Lesson Fast And Furious’ Director Took From The Golden Girls

The Fast and Furious movies have those action scenes where you might sit there in the theater and wonder how the hell they came up with this. That seems to be the defining aspect of the later movies in the franchise as they only seem to be trying to outdo the previous entry in the series. That seems like it could be a diminishing returns type of situation, but they keep coming up with more and more set pieces that are well done and creative. Director Justin Lin recently spoke to Empire, and he talked about how the inspiration for one of the set pieces in F9 came from the most unlikely place; his son.