Southlake, TX

Southlake Community Must Not Continue to Avoid Conversations About Race

By Altheria Caldera
Fort Worth Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to racist behavior from several students in 2018, Carroll ISD sought to create a diversity plan in hopes of preventing this type of conduct from its students and employees. The creation of this plan was overdue, considering that students of color in the school district in northwest Tarrant County increased from only 10% in 2008 to approximately 33% in 2018. As is often the case in education, the district was reactive instead of proactive in responding to an increasingly diverse student population.

Southlake, TX

How Southlake’s fight over race, schools could show a path forward on a tough topic

The national spotlight on Southlake’s elections has moved on. Now, the Carroll ISD must as well. The elections that placed two conservative opponents of the district’s proposed “cultural competence” plan on the school board and saw aligned City Council candidates win were definitive. Whatever you think of the results, a group of unhappy citizens banded together to demand change in their community. It’s what we constantly hope voters will do, and in Southlake, they did it in large numbers.
Southlake, TX
DFW Community News

Southlake Senior Activity Center Honored for Innovative Older Adult Program During the Pandemic

The Southlake Senior Activity Center won first place in the Community Development category for the 2020 National Institute of Senior Centers Programs of Excellence with the September Senior Activity Center Parade from the National Institute of Senior Centers. Research shows that today’s generations are divided emotionally, physically, and socially with...
Texas State

Texas House Passes Bill to Allow Homeschool Students in UIL Activities

It is a bill that has come through the Texas Legislature several times. Allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities. Back in 2017, NBC 5 profiled Marin Malone of McKinney, when a similar bill was on the table. She was homeschooled, and played volleyball on a club team, but wanted to play with her public school. She didn’t get to, and her mother, four years later, is hoping kids get the chance.
Tarrant County, TX

Presbyterian Night Shelter Celebrates Recent Renovations and Expansion

Following a year-long fundraising campaign and 18 months of much-needed renovations, the largest provider of homeless services in Tarrant County is hosting a celebration for the renovation of one facility and opening of another. Presbyterian Night Shelter, which has focused its efforts on eliminating homelessness across Fort Worth and Tarrant...
Southlake, TX

Southlake Recognizes 2020 Volunteers

In spite of 2020 being a challenging year, our volunteers responded with remarkable dedication under remarkable circumstances. Between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, volunteers contributed 9,048 hours to the Southlake community. This equates to a value of $258,229!. This year’s volunteer service award winners will be recognized during...
Southlake, TX

Carroll ISD divided after heated election focused on anti-racism plan

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Since last summer, Carroll ISD board meetings have been including hours of shouting, arguing, boos and applause. The divide continued Wednesday night after a divisive election for two board seats, and district leaders haven’t shared any plan to heal it. “As a community we need to come...
Southlake, TX

Carroll ISD Awards Officer Smith SRO of the Year

This past week, the Carroll Independent School District introduced the first annual Sergeant John Stokes SRO of the Year Award. This award will be given annually in memory of Sgt. John Stokes, who passed away in the Fall of 2020. It is meant to honor members of the Carroll ISD...
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County dedicates Law Enforcement Memorial

A permanent tribute to Tarrant County law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty now stands on the west lawn of the historic 1895 Tarrant County courthouse. The dedication for the Tarrant County Law Enforcement Memorial – a slab of pink granite on which a ring-shaped memorial featuring a Texas star and a bronze Tarrant County seal lies – was held May 14.
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County to begin new program for police with mental health calls

FORT WORTH, Texas - Tarrant County is working on a new program to handle police mental health calls. It’s considering opening up a center that's neither a hospital or a jail where people having a mental episode can get treatment rather than arrested. Instead, it’s a place where they can get the help they need and get back to living their lives.
Texas State

Cynthia M. Allen: In Texas, voters unite to reject school ‘cultural sensitivity’ plan designed to divide

FORT WORTH, Texas – Southlake is not the most unlikely place for a showdown over critical race theory. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb is a red city, but its surrounding county went blue in the last presidential election (for the first time in more than 50 years) and its the demographics are dramatically shifting as coastal Democrats flock to Texas. Progressive ideologies about race and culture are starting to close in.