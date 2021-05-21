Southlake Community Must Not Continue to Avoid Conversations About Race

In response to racist behavior from several students in 2018, Carroll ISD sought to create a diversity plan in hopes of preventing this type of conduct from its students and employees. The creation of this plan was overdue, considering that students of color in the school district in northwest Tarrant County increased from only 10% in 2008 to approximately 33% in 2018. As is often the case in education, the district was reactive instead of proactive in responding to an increasingly diverse student population.