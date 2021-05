You may remember the story of the little boy who was given the choice between Buffalo pizza or a Nintendo Switch. He got both this past weekend and even more. The little boy's name is Kenly. He and his family are from Ohio, but his mom is originally from here. Kenly was given a choice for his 10th birthday - He could either have a Nintendo Switch (which he really wanted) or a trip to Buffalo for some Western New York style pizza. He had tried it before and thought it was just the best thing in the world.