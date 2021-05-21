newsbreak-logo
Southern California beach closed due to huge dead whale

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Friday closed a section of a Southern California beach and adjacent water near the carcass of a dead fin whale that washed ashore.

The Orange County Health Care Agency’s environmental health division determined that the decomposing remains posed a health hazard at Bolsa Chica State Beach.

Authorities believe the whale is one of two that were struck by an Australian navy ship last week and then towed out to sea from San Diego.

Bolsa Chica is about 90 miles up the coast from San Diego Bay.

California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California StatePosted by
LiveScience

Deep-sea fish with lightbulb on its head mysteriously washes ashore in California

A nightmarish fish that typically dwells thousands of feet below the ocean's surface recently washed ashore on a California beach, according to news reports. The deep-sea fish, known as an anglerfish, is rather elusive and rarely seen outside of the deep ocean, according to The Guardian. But earlier this month, the intact body of an anglerfish was spotted at Crystal Cove State Park in Orange County, California, by beachgoer and fisherman Ben Estes, The Guardian reported.
San Diego, CAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

23 people rescued from panga off San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Twenty-three people were rescued off a suspected smuggling boat intercepted off the coast of Point Loma early Monday, officials said. The boat was spotted shortly before 2:50 a.m. by a video surveillance system operated by the Border Patrol, officials said. The boat was drifting near rocks off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Osprey Street, according to San Diego police.
Ventura, CABakersfield Channel

Why and where Californians moved during the pandemic

Millions of Americans moved in the last year including here in California. We are taking an in-depth look at some of the changes. Data from the 2020 census showed population changes across the country. Texas tallied 4 million new residents. Florida saw another 2.7 million. Both will have more representatives in Congress and electoral college votes.
Riverside, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Ambitious silkworm project unraveled but helped create Riverside

Lots of people with clever ideas have succeeded in the Inland Empire, but 150 years ago one group’s rather ambitious plan went nowhere. But it should be noted that this failed scheme had one rather positive bit of fallout — the creation of the city of Riverside. In the early...
Orange County, CAspectrumnews1.com

Orange County poised to make the yellow tier for COVID-19

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County was poised Monday to graduate from the orange to the least restrictive yellow tier in the state's COVID-19 economic reopening plan by Wednesday. "They look good," Orange County CEO Frank Kim told City News Service of Monday's COVID-19 metrics. He said that "based...
Downey, CAthedowneypatriot.com

Things you didn't know about Downey: Paul Yokota

In going through some of our files of saved historical writings of former members of the Downey Historical Society, I found a treasure given to us by Paul N. Yokota. Paul died on March 17, 2008 at the age of 86. I enjoyed reading his writings again and want to...
California Statekusi.com

Housing prices surge across San Diego County, California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The median price of an existing, single-family detached home in San Diego County rose to $825,120 in April, an increase from $800,000 a month ago, mirroring a spike across California that brought the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time, a real estate group said Monday.
San Andreas, CAOCRegister

New San Andreas Fault research might change how damage shakes out

Ten years ago, Kim Blisniuk was hiking along the San Andreas fault in the Coachella Valley desert when she looked up and saw something spectacular in the rocks: channels running along the canyon that would later challenge scientists’ understanding of how quake damage in Southern California might shake out. “It...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

23 people rescued from panga off Sunset Cliffs

Twenty-three people were rescued off a suspected smuggling boat intercepted off the coast of Point Loma early Monday, officials said. The boat was spotted shortly before 2:50 a.m. by a video surveillance system operated by the Border Patrol, officials said. The boat was drifting near rocks off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Osprey Street, according to San Diego police.
San Clemente, CAlivingmividaloca.com

Things to do in San Clemente

There’s so much to do in Orange County! This weekend, we headed out to San Clemente and bringing you a list of fun things to do in San Clemente. We love exploring Orange County, especially because there are so many restrictions still in place to travel further away. It’s always nice to explore closer to home.