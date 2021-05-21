newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

The Versatile Cane

tigernet.com
 3 days ago

Several years ago I bought a cane when I realized I needed one to steady my walking. That $25.investment has served many useful purposes. One of the major problems when one reaches an advanced age is falling In that respect, the cane has served me well. But it's all of those other things one learns to utilize a cane to it's full potential that makes it such a versatile item. For example, if someone is trying to steal you wallet or kidnap you, the cane can become a lethal weapon.

www.tigernet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cane#Wallet#Bed#Walking#Younger Guys
Related
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Versatile Supportive Throw Pillows

Those looking to add a touch of warmth and comfort to their space may be drawn to Sunday Citizen's selection of premium throw pillows. Perfect for adding to a couch, bench, or bed, these elegant and durable pillows are described as "the pinnacle of ecologically conscious elegance (aka “eco chic”) and the embodiment of boho style."
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

DIY Cane Webbing Projects

Do you love the look of cane webbing since your childhood, and your love for it still remains afresh after all these years? If yes, then you can try brining cane decor all over again into your home with the DIY projects we have curated for you. Glue Cane Webbing...
doorcountydailynews.com

Hybrid Hustle offers runners versatility

People looking to mesh scenery with exercise won’t have to look hard on June 19th, as Crossroads at Big Creek is putting together their Hybrid Hustle Trail Run. The event didn’t take place last year and this year offers a live or virtual running option. People can run the hustle virtually any time or place from June 17th thru 19th, or come to Crossroads on the morning of June 19th and choose a unique starting option. This year, to prevent overcrowding at the starting line, there will be staggered start times that run fifteen minutes apart. This is made possible by a brace that comes with a chip timer, so they can log when the start and finish line is crossed. As Gretchen Schmelzer is thrilled to be back directing the run, she describes the distinct excitement that comes with race day.
LifestylePosted by
Fatherly

This Versatile, Beautiful Piece of Cookware Is a Fit in Every Kitchen

Direct-to-consumer cookware brand Our Place might be less than two years old, but its flagship Always Pan has already become the go-to pan in thousands of home kitchens across the country. What’s behind its meteoric rise? The Always Pan is bringing something new to the kitchen: a versatile, cleverly designed piece of cookware that looks fantastic in any kitchen and eschews the potentially harmful chemicals that are often found in other pans.
WorkoutsPosted by
Indy100

Gym evacuated after terrible fart caused woman to throw up

A gym was evacuated after a woman did a fart so bad that a woman threw up and management thought there was a sewage problem. Oversharing on TikTok, weightlifter Maxime van den Dijssel said:. “This one time I went to a spin class after a night of heavy drinking and...
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Dot

Video shows ‘Karen’ and her daughters ruining art installation to take photos of their dog

A Reddit video shows a Karen and her daughters ruining an art installation to make room to take photos of their dogs. u/sunandsands posted the video to Reddit’s, ahem, r/iamatotalpieceofshit page, with the caption: “Karen and her little Karens in the making ruined an art installation to take photos of her dog.” The poster, in subsequent comments, has since regretted calling the girls “little Karens.”
Animalscowgirlmagazine.com

The Versatility Of Miniature Horses

Every farm needs a miniature horse! They are so stinkin’ cute! Believe it or not, there’s actually a lot you can do with them too. They may be too small for most people to ride, but there are lots of other fun activities you can try with these pint-sized horses.