The Versatile Cane

People looking to mesh scenery with exercise won’t have to look hard on June 19th, as Crossroads at Big Creek is putting together their Hybrid Hustle Trail Run. The event didn’t take place last year and this year offers a live or virtual running option. People can run the hustle virtually any time or place from June 17th thru 19th, or come to Crossroads on the morning of June 19th and choose a unique starting option. This year, to prevent overcrowding at the starting line, there will be staggered start times that run fifteen minutes apart. This is made possible by a brace that comes with a chip timer, so they can log when the start and finish line is crossed. As Gretchen Schmelzer is thrilled to be back directing the run, she describes the distinct excitement that comes with race day.