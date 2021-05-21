The Versatile Cane
Several years ago I bought a cane when I realized I needed one to steady my walking. That $25.investment has served many useful purposes. One of the major problems when one reaches an advanced age is falling In that respect, the cane has served me well. But it's all of those other things one learns to utilize a cane to it's full potential that makes it such a versatile item. For example, if someone is trying to steal you wallet or kidnap you, the cane can become a lethal weapon.www.tigernet.com