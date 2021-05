If you or a loved one has tested positive for COVID-19, you may be wondering what else you can do to reduce your risk of hospitalization or complications from the virus. Fortunately, there is a therapy that could give you a leg up. For more on the subject, we look to Mindy Kurtz, MBA, BSN, RN-BC, director of nursing services, Emergency Department, Parkview Health, as she discusses what monoclonal antibody infusions are, how they benefit patients and where to turn for treatment.