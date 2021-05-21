newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Duke’s King embraces being role model as Black woman AD

By AARON BEARD
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33WUDZ_0a7PeRfd00

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Nina King knows she faces a big responsibility in taking over as Duke’s athletics director later this year. It’s not just about managing a 27-sport program in a marquee league.

King will become only the third Black woman AD in a power conference. Two have come in a year, a sign of progress when it comes to diversity hiring in leadership roles in major college athletics.

King hopes it’s a start.

“I do feel a great responsibility, and I embrace that,” King said Friday during her introductory campus news conference. “I am excited and … I want to show little girls who look like me that this is possible.”

The school announced King’s promotion Wednesday, saying the administrator would take over officially Sept. 1 with the retirement of Kevin White. King, 42, is currently a senior deputy athletic director for administration and legal affairs as well as chief of staff, working on White’s staff at Duke since 2008.

She joins Carla Williams at fellow Atlantic Coast Conference school Virginia and Candice Lee at Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference as the only Black women serving as ADs among the 65 power-conference schools. Williams was the first in October 2017, while Lee followed almost exactly one year ago after working as interim AD.

The other women ADs in the Power Five are: Heather Lyke with Pittsburgh in the ACC, Sandy Barbour with Penn State in the Big Ten and Jennifer Cohen with Washington in the Pac-12.

“Listen, we need to get better,” King said. “Six female ADs in the Power Five? I mean, three Black females? We need to do better. And I’m happy to kind of be the next step toward progress and I’m committed to helping ensure that more females, more people of color, have opportunities like I do.”

Diversity hiring, or the slow progress of it, isn’t a new concern in college athletics. The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport ( TIDES ) at Central Florida has long compiled annual report cards evaluating college and professional leagues on racial- and gender-hiring practices. The results have largely been unchanged in the Bowl Subdivision ranks: white men dominating leadership positions while women and people of color remain underrepresented.

TIDES director Richard Lapchick hopes King’s hiring inspires schools to “think about other possible breakthroughs.”

“The fact that it’s not only a Black AD, but a Black woman AD, makes it doubly important,” Lapchick said in an interview with The Associated Press. “It’s a time that one would hope in the wake for the racial reckoning this year that we’re paying much more attention to diversity, equity and inclusion — both in college athletics as well as society in general.

“This is, for me, a good sign that we’re doing that.”

King said she had spoken with Williams numerous times during the process and has been close with Lee for several years.

As Lee put it Friday: “It’s a small club, but it’s a special club.”

“There’s no doubt that you feel pressure,” Lee told the AP. “You certainly feel like a spotlight is on you and you want to make sure that you don’t give any reason why other people, deserving people, would not get opportunities.

“I would say the good part is, and I think I can speak for all three of us, we are highly motivated, very driven. And so I think that regardless we would put the pressure on ourselves to do a good job.”

King has handled daily operation and oversight of Duke’s athletic department, and served last season as the chairwoman of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee that selects and seeds the tournament field.

She takes over at a time when schools nationally are grappling with financial hits from the COVID-19 pandemic and the impending arrival of college athletes being able to profit from use of their name, image and likenesses.

She also faces the potential of hiring the successor to Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski (74 years old) as well as football coach David Cutcliffe (66).

Despite challenges ahead, King knows she has people she can rely on for advice. It includes Williams and Lee in what King hopes is a still-growing group of peers.

“Both of them, great advice: stay true to who are you are,” King said, “and be yourself.”

___

AP Sports Writer Teresa M. Walker in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

463K+
Followers
234K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Sandy Barbour
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Black Women#Football#Black Woman#Williams College#New Black#Black Men#Ap#Acc#Penn State#Pac 12#Tides#The Ncaa Division#Hall Of Fame#Twitter#Power Five#Southeastern Conference#Atlantic Coast Conference#Leadership Roles#Durham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
Related
BasketballPosted by
FanSided

Former UNC Basketball recruiting target turns down rival

One of the top remaining uncommitted recruits in the country has officially made his decision as the 2021 recruiting cycle comes to a close. Former UNC Basketball recruiting target Patrick Baldwin Jr. made his decision official on Wednesday morning and he’s staying home. Baldwin Jr. opted to stay in Wisconsin...
Durham, NCheraldsun.com

New Duke AD Nina King on NIL

Listen to what new Duke Athletic Director Nina King had to say about Name, Image and Likeness legislation. King spoke during a press conference announcing her hire at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, May 21, 2021.
Duke, MOwestplainsdailyquill.net

Duke promoting Nina King to be next athletics director

Duke is promoting Nina King to become the school's next athletics director. The school's announcement Wednesday means King will become only the third Black woman working as an athletics director …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
College Sportsdukebasketballreport.com

Nina King To Replace Kevin White As Duke’s AD

Duke historically has promoted AD’s from within when possible. Joe Alleva replaced Tom Butters who replaced Carl James who replaced Eddie Cameron. Kevin White was a notable exception when he was hired to replace Alleva and there’s no question he did a phenomenal job. But he announced his retirement earlier...
College SportsChronicle

Column: Nina King's hire as Duke's next AD signals continuity, commitment to Olympic sports

Better the blue devil you know than the devil you don’t. Duke’s Wednesday announcement that Nina King, current senior deputy athletic director, would be promoted to succeed Kevin White as athletic director, was met with strong praise. To say that she had been a coveted candidate would be an understatement; she was a finalist for Northwestern’s opening this year, per The Daily Northwestern, and was surely in consideration for positions at other top universities that could’ve opened up. And her promotion at Duke is a sign that the board of trustees has been more than happy with the athletic department these past 13 years.
College Sportschatsports.com

Former Duke basketball guard should be case study for Jeremy Roach

Duke basketball guard Jeremy Roach (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports) Jeremy Roach can learn from the growth of Duke basketball legend Tre Jones. By the numbers, point guards Jeremy Roach and Tre Jones were almost identical as Duke basketball freshmen. They were decent. Good, not great. Roach averaged 8.7 points per game last season, and his predecessor chipped in 9.4 points per game in 2018-19.
Maryland State247Sports

Maryland governor signs Jordan McNair Act into law

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed the Jordan McNair Safe and Fair Play Act Tuesday, a law named after 19-year-old former Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who died of heat stroke in 2018. Per ESPN’s Heather Dinich, the legislation, “will enable student-athletes to profit form their names, images and likenesses while also implementing greater safety measures …” in an attempt to prevent errors in judgment like those that led to McNair's death.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Five Questions for Duke Basketball with two weeks to go until freshmen report

Duke Basketball's last season ended without an NCAA Tournament for the first time in 26 years when the Blue Devils were forced to forfeit their ACC Tournament Quarterfinals game against Florida State due to a positive COVID-19 test by a player. A tumultuous offseason has season multiple players leave early for the NBA Draft, multiple players transfer to other schools and the coaching staff dip in to the transfer portal and out of the 2021 recruiting class to shore up roster holes and prepare for the 2021-22 season.
Florida StateESPN

Florida adds Oklahoma State's Erik Pastrana to hoops staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. --  Florida coach Mike White added Oklahoma State assistant Erik Pastrana to his staff Monday. Pastrana spent the past two seasons as an assistant who also served as Oklahoma State's recruiting coordinator. The Cowboys signed the fourth-ranked recruiting class in 2020, a group that included talented big man and potential No. 1 draft pick Cade Cunningham.
College Sportswivk.com

Vols to Face Villanova at Hall of Fame Tip-Off

The matchups for the 2021 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament were announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Monday, and Tennessee is set to open against Villanova on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Resort. The opposite side of the bracket features a showdown between North Carolina...