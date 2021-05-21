newsbreak-logo
Professor Emerita Robbie McCauley Remembered As ‘Present’ and Insightful Performer

By Erin Clossey
emerson.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Performing Arts Department lost another of its lights with the death of Professor Emerita Robbie McCauley on Thursday, May 20. McCauley taught theatre at Emerson from 2001 until her retirement in 2013. In addition, she was an acclaimed actor, playwright, director, and academic whose work explored issues of race, class, connection, and living with illness. In 2012, Associate Professor Magda Romanska interviewed theatre scholar Harvey Young about McCauley, “the African American experience and the importance of the body, memory and confession.“

today.emerson.edu
Boston, MAemerson.edu

Natalie Benoit ‘20 Soars Into Producer Role after Hearst TV Fellowship

As a native of the New Jersey suburbs outside New York City, Natalie Benoit ’20 never imagined knowing so much about New Hampshire—its mud seasons, maple sugar tapping, unemployment, health crises, presidential primaries, or the pronunciation of certain towns. But now she’s telling the daily stories of Granite Staters as a producer for the state’s only network-affiliated news station, WMUR TV.