Professor Emerita Robbie McCauley Remembered As ‘Present’ and Insightful Performer

The Performing Arts Department lost another of its lights with the death of Professor Emerita Robbie McCauley on Thursday, May 20. McCauley taught theatre at Emerson from 2001 until her retirement in 2013. In addition, she was an acclaimed actor, playwright, director, and academic whose work explored issues of race, class, connection, and living with illness. In 2012, Associate Professor Magda Romanska interviewed theatre scholar Harvey Young about McCauley, “the African American experience and the importance of the body, memory and confession.“