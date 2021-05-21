Omaha man who fled child porn charges faces $50 million bail

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who was captured after he fled to Nicaragua to avoid child pornography charges was ordered Friday to be held on $50 million bail.

Douglas County District Judge J Russell Derr imposed the bail and other restrictions on 29-year-old Adam Hawhee, who faces two counts of child enticement, 26 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of failure to appear in court, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

Hawhee previously paid $135,000 cash to be released from jail on the charges and then didn’t appear for court hearings in December. He was arrested in Nicaragua in April and returned to Omaha this month.

“This isn’t the common situation,” Derr said in delivering his ruling Friday. “He didn’t just not appear, he fled the country.”

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, who has been an attorney for four decades, said it is was the highest bail amount he had ever heard.

After Hawhee approached two 7-year-old girls at a park in March 2020, investigators went to his home, where they confiscated electronic equipment with more than 100 child pornography photos — some involving babies, prosecutors said.