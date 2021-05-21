Testimony of Kate Coventry, Senior Policy Analyst at the Public Oversight Hearing on An Equitable End to Safety Net Protections Put in Place During the COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery, DC Council Special Committee on COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) are holding a virtual public listening session on May 13 from 1 to 4 pm ET on “Protecting Borrowers during the COVID Pandemic.” Stakeholders from across the housing spectrum will discuss the policies put in place in response to the pandemic and explore perspectives as vaccination levels increase domestically and infection rates decline. Participants are invited to discuss which steps taken during the pandemic have been successful and what challenges borrowers continue to face, as well as any key issues that need to be further examined when we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis.