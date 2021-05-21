8 Awesome Amazon Finds For The Bills Fan’s Garden

Amazon Prime Day looks a little different this year, but what hasn’t been a little different in the era of a global pandemic? The 48-hour sale typically happens in July, but it seems as if Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals are coming early. Amazon has yet to announce the official date of the biggest sale of the year, but word is that it will be happening sometime in June. We’re expecting the official announcement to come from Amazon any day now. Ultimately, no matter when it happens the 48-hour event is still one of the best times to snag the best Amazon Prime deals on camera gear and accessories. This 2021 Amazon Prime Day deals preview will give you an overview, based on last year’s deals, on how to save big this year on all kinds of camera equipment, including DSLRs, point-and-shoot cameras, lenses, action cameras, and more.