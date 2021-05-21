Teen shared harrowing story in SLO County trafficking case. Now, her pimp is going to prison
A self-described pimp from Sacramento was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison Friday after being convicted by a San Luis Obispo jury of trafficking a minor for sex. After only a few hours of deliberations on March 15, the jury of seven women and five men found Lucion Lee Edward Banks guilty of one felony count of human trafficking, which the complaint says consists of causing, inducing or persuading a minor to engage in a commercial sex act.www.sanluisobispo.com