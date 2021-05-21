newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Teen shared harrowing story in SLO County trafficking case. Now, her pimp is going to prison

By Matt Fountain
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago

A self-described pimp from Sacramento was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison Friday after being convicted by a San Luis Obispo jury of trafficking a minor for sex. After only a few hours of deliberations on March 15, the jury of seven women and five men found Lucion Lee Edward Banks guilty of one felony count of human trafficking, which the complaint says consists of causing, inducing or persuading a minor to engage in a commercial sex act.

www.sanluisobispo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slo#Pimp#Crime Stoppers#Sex Trafficking#Child Trafficking#Prostitution#Teen#Superior Court#Banks Now 17 Year Old#Tribune#State Prison#Slo County#Sentencing#Testimony#Police#Crimes#Paid Sex#Investigators#Slopd Officer#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Human Trafficking
Related
Paso Robles, CAcalcoastnews.com

Deputies arrest those accused in the death of a Paso Robles infant

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson and District Attorney Dan Dow will announce Monday afternoon arrests made over the death of a seven-month-old infant in Paso Robles. Authorities have yet to release additional details about the case. Parkinson and Dow will hold a joint news conference on the matter...
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

41 Elected District Attorneys Challenge Early Release State Prison Inmates

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Thursday, May 13 that he has joined Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and 39 other elected District Attorneys across California in filing a petition with the Secretary of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) requesting the repeal of temporary emergency regulations awarding additional credits toward the sentences of more than 76,000 state prison inmates.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Honoring SLO Detective Luca Benedetti

City Officials, Police and Sheriff’s Remember a Fallen Hero. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude; thank you very much for the support during this difficult time.”. “The Atascadero Police Department family would like to send our condolences and support to the Benedetti family and the San Luis Obispo Police Department. We feel honored to have had the privilege to work with Luca and join you in your sorrow. Godspeed, Detective Benedetti.”
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Mask guidance remains in effect in San Luis Obispo County

State, workplace and business rules continue to call for masking, especially indoors. –Following recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance related to masking for fully vaccinated people, the County of San Luis Obispo reminds residents and visitors that the State of California’s updated Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings remains in effect in California, including San Luis Obispo County. This guidance mandates face masks in indoor settings, with few exceptions.
San Luis Obispo, CAcrimevoice.com

SLO POLICE DETECTIVE LUCA BENEDETTI IDENTIFIED AS OFFICER KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY

Originally published as a San Luis Obispo Police Department Facebook post – “San Luis Obispo, CA— San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti, a 12-year veteran of law enforcement, was shot and killed Monday while serving a search warrant at an apartment on Camellia Court, off Margarita Avenue near South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo. The suspected shooter was identified as Edward Zamora Giron, 37, who was found dead following the incident. Detective Steve Orozco was injured and transported to Sierra Vista Hospital, where he was treated and released Monday evening. He is expected to fully recover from his injuries.
San Luis Obispo County, CAcalcoastnews.com

SLO County evicts homeless from lot above Pirate’s Cove

As part of San Luis Obispo County’s effort to remake the area surrounding Pirate’s Cove, officials on Thursday evicted the homeless who had been living in an encampment at the parking lot above the popular beach. In March, the SLO County Board of Supervisors decided to incorporate Cave Landing into...