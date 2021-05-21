Teen shared harrowing story in SLO County trafficking case. Now, her pimp is going to prison

City Officials, Police and Sheriff’s Remember a Fallen Hero. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude; thank you very much for the support during this difficult time.”. “The Atascadero Police Department family would like to send our condolences and support to the Benedetti family and the San Luis Obispo Police Department. We feel honored to have had the privilege to work with Luca and join you in your sorrow. Godspeed, Detective Benedetti.”