Arizona State

Arizona man arrested after stepfather fatally stabbed

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona man has been arrested after his stepfather was stabbed to death.

The Bullhead City Police Department says it arrested 46-year-old John Ashley James after the Thursday killing of 65-year-old Gabriel Paz Toledano.

James’ mother says the pair had been arguing.

James has been been booked into Mohave County Jail in Kingman.

Information about whether James has an attorney who can comment on the charges against him could not be located online.

