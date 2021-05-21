Goodwill® Helps Reduce, Reuse and “E-Recycle”
LAS VEGAS — In the Spring of 2021, Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) launched the Electronic Recycling and De-manufacturing Experience. This new program welcomes qualified individuals willing to gain hands-on work experience. This Community Based Training (CBT) program allows participants who have an interest in working within the IT industry an opportunity to learn job skills in a realistic environment, while also properly recycling and disposing of various computer parts.www.nevadabusiness.com