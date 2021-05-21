newsbreak-logo
Reno, NV

UNLV, UNR, TMCC drop mandatory masks for fully vaccinated

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials at UNLV and the University of Nevada, Reno say those who are fully vaccinated no longer are required to wear masks on their campuses.

The move comes after the Nevada System of Higher Education announced Thursday masks will be optional beginning July 1 for anyone who is fully vaccinated at the eight schools in the system with 100,000 students, including UNLV and UNR.

Truckee Meadows Community College is among others that have dropped the mask requirement for those fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that people who have been fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a face mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. The CDC’s guidance has been adopted by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

UNLV President Keith Whitfield and UNR President Brian Sandoval both wrote letters saying they strongly encourage students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Personal integrity and honesty should guide one’s judgment about the wearing of a mask based on one’s status of being vaccinated or being unvaccinated,” Sandoval added.

UNR specified that anyone riding public transportation, including shuttles, will still have to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

