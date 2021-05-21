newsbreak-logo
Re: Boys...these things are evarwhare+

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

Hook was many years ago. We had two bathrooms in the rear of my dad's auto shop. One morning, one of the farm hands went to use the bathroom, and came back shaking like a leaf, and if a black man could actually turn white, he nearly accomplished it. All he could say was, "There's a, there's a, there's a....." over and over again. I went back there and looked, and there was about a three foot long small green snake covering the rim of the toilet. I picked him up and took him out the back door, and tossed him over the ditch that ran behind the shop. I would have thought it was an 18 foot python, based on the guy's reaction.

www.tigernet.com
Sportstigernet.com

2 things

1) Can you point out who you consider Sunshine Pumpers? Cause honestly, I'm not seeing anyone who I'd think fits that description. 2) You are free to give up whenever you want. That's your choice. But don't pretend that a team who isn't very good and is making mistakes at inopportune times is the same as a team that is "giving up." The former may well be applicable criticism. The later is a shot at them as people and, IMO, uncalled for.
Hobbiestigernet.com

Re: Eels

There have been several interesting posts recently about fishing the lowcountry blackwater rivers, especially by Purple Gunstock, which brought back a lot of memories for me. Lot of discussion about redbreast, jackfish, "trout", and even mudfish. But I haven't seen eels mentioned. Eels were a common catch for us, probably...
Madison County, ILTelegraph

'Young maturity?' Yes, it's a thing for CM boys track

BETHALTO – Points from Jordan McMurray and Bryce Davis drew their coach’s first praise from Civic Memorial’s championship at the Madison County Small-Schools boys track meet. McMurray, a junior, swept the sprints with wins in the 100 and 200 meters after scoring in both the triple and long jumps. Davis,...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Yes.

No matter what happened today, what Clemson has done in softball in such a short period of time is VERY impressive. The Tigers are a solid team and can make noise in the years to come. And, are not out of it even with the loss today - anything can happen.
Baseballtigernet.com

Re: Nothing

In baseball irks me more than to see a player sitting on his a$$ on a base during a timeout. If your are to tired to play... stay home. This ain’t t ball,,,
Sportsmilesplit.com

On The Line: Things We're Watching At State Meets This Week

This week there will be several meets live on MileSplit including the Tenessee State Championships, the Kansas State Championships, and many more. Get a full rundown of the events here and check out what we're looking forward to seeing the most in the video above. - - -
Sportstigernet.com

Re: Boy do I feel dumb.

Has anyone else ever replied to their own scok? Man is that embarrassing. I gotta trim some of my “supporters”. I was gonna get into it with this guy over a post till I realized it was me from just a couple days earlier. SMH.
Baseballtigernet.com

Re: Catcher

French, imo is a much better catcher. And his bat sure was hotter than Hack. Sure, he had a couple freshman moments and he did have a little trouble hitting good pitching as he tended to tighten up. But, he could get on a roll too. Has a dynamite throw to 2nd. You tell me why he's not playing.
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

'We're part of history': Augusta Prep boys and girls soccer enter state semifinals

The Augusta Prep Day School boys soccer team no longer has to feel like it’s in a shadow. For years, Augusta Prep girls soccer has been synonymous with success at the state level. If the Cavaliers girls team wins Friday in the Georgia Independent School Association semifinals, it will return to the state championship game for the sixth time in eight seasons.
Sportstigernet.com

Re: Monte

Rumor he will resign. Known former and current that don’t care. Guess rally cats get a new coach too. Sad times at the Doug. What names would you like to see us go after?
Tennisstardem.com

THEY'RE BACK

The state championships are back. The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Board of Control on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted in favor of a proposal that would return spring state championships to Maryland for the first time since 2019. “I’m glad for the kids,” St. Michaels High athletic director and head...
Sportsourlocalcommunityonline.com

Re Fairness

I find this opinion about the little girl cheerleading hilarious. It’s like people go out of their way to find something to complain about. I’m sure your kid didn’t make the cheer team or you have something against the coach. Let’s be honest this has nothing to do with this little girl this is all about you in some way. Post your name and stand by your words, if you feel this strongly let everyone know who you are. If not your opinion really makes no difference you are just someone stirring the pot. You obviously don’t care enough about this matter to say this is who I am and I stand by what I say. People like you will never make a difference in this world because you are a selfish person who only thinks about yourself. I know this child and her family, she didn’t take anyone’s spot and I can promise you she knows more about football than most adults. Is she hurting you? No. Did she take anyone’s spot? No. Does her being there in any way affect you? No. So how about instead of always spreading hate let’s be positive and kind, this world needs more people like this little girl and less people like you.
Sportstigernet.com

Re: NOT NECESSARY

ALL-INbred Cookout is this year? I'm trying to keep up with their future #1 recruiting class transfers, washouts, and incarcerations. I've got several car washes in the Athens area and can always use some extra hands.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Absolutely

College is different than MLB as far as atmosphere. What FSU is unique (like singing the Canadian national anthem). It’s different, but neat in that it’s their thing. FSU has traditionally had some of the best college baseball fans in the country. Honestly, Doug Kingsmore has been like a funeral home for awhile now. And yes ,I attend now and when it used to rock.
Baseballinsidepacksports.com

IPS LIVE: 2021 ACC Baseball Tourney Preview

Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by Rob McLamb, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes and released both here on the website and on our various social media platforms. *****. Today on IPS Live we discuss NC State...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Top 35 forward MJ Rice talks recruitment after big weekend

HAMPTON, Va. -- Team Loaded 6-foot-6 forward MJ Rice who is currently ranked No. 31 in the class of 2022 was one of the standouts at this year's Hoop Group Southern Jam Fest. While Rice has plenty of options, he has not decided on an official visits and will focus on his AAU season before any decisions regarding visits.