The police are looking for a man who has vandalized more than 70 vehicles in Astoria over the past two months by tagging them with the anarchy symbol. The most recent incident took place Saturday when the suspect allegedly vandalized eight vehicles that were parked on 32nd Street, between 34th Avenue and Broadway. The vandal spray painted the cars during the hours of 7:35 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to police.