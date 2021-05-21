newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kan. governor vetoes GOP COVID relief plan for businesses

Posted by 
Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday vetoed a Republican proposal to set aside hundreds of millions of Kansas’ federal coronavirus relief dollars to compensate small businesses that faced restrictions earlier in the pandemic. Kelly said she is not opposed to compensating businesses for losses after the...

greatbendpost.com
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Schmidt
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#Legislature#Republican Lawmakers#Gop Lawmakers#State Lawmakers#Democratic Lawmakers#Ap#Republicans#Democrats#Wichita#Governor#Relief Funds#Kan#Legislative Leaders#Legislative Debates#Federal Law#Conservatives#Backers#Two Thirds#Lawsuits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
EconomyPosted by
Great Bend Post

National Sorghum Producers - Sorghum e-Notes

Applications Due Soon for for National Sorghum Foundation 2021/2022 Scholarships. Time is running out to apply for National Sorghum Foundation scholarships. There are three scholarships available for students studying agriculture in the 2020/2021 academic year. Each scholarship is valued at $1,500, and the deadline to apply is June 1, 2021. More information about each scholarship’s criteria and application forms can be found online at SorghumGrowers.com/Foundation-Scholarships.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Great Bend Post

Sen. Marshall: Time to cut unemployment benefits

(Washington, D.C., May 21, 2021) – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. penned an op-ed for the Kansas City Business Journal highlighting the need to help get Kansans back to work and halt enhanced unemployment benefits brought on by President Biden and the Democrats. Earlier this year, Democrats forced through legislation without any Republican support that provided an additional $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits, in turn making it more profitable for many Americans to stay unemployed. This month’s dismal Department of Labor (DOL) report showed an uptick in the unemployment rate to 6.1% and employers only adding 266,000 jobs last month, despite widespread projections of over one million jobs to be gained in April. Senator Marshall’s op-ed follows the introduction of his Get Americans Back to Work Act, which decreases the federal unemployment benefits to $150 per week at the end of May, and then fully repeals them out at the end of June. In his op-ed, Senator Marshall said in part,
Great Bend, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Senator Straub upset over 4-H Covid policies

A controversy over wearing masks took center stage at the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce legislative update last week at the Great Bend Events Center. State Senator Alicia Straub used the occasion to air her concerns about Covid-19 policies at 4-H events. 4-H summer camps. Straub complained about Covid-19 protocols...
Stafford County, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

News From the Oil Patch (5/24)

U.S. crude futures prices were up three percent Monday. The Nymex near-month contract for light sweet crude settled Friday at $63.58 per barrel, and by lunchtime Monday was up nearly two dollars at $65.46. London Brent rose to $68.14 per barrel, a gain of $1.70. The Kansas benchmark jumped a...
Wyandotte County, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

‘I have to go out and beg’: residents grapple with utility costs as shut-offs resume

Evergy and the Wyandotte County Board of Public Utilities’ shut-off moratorium has ended. The pandemic has been especially hard on Louise Lynch’s family. Her daughter caught COVID-19 as the virus first took hold in Kansas City and nearly succumbed to it. Lynch lost one job at the start of the pandemic. She says she was fired from another because of health complications from getting the virus late last year. She’s been fighting to keep herself, her daughter and her disabled husband afloat with spotty unemployment payments, stimulus checks and community aid.
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Kan. GOP delegation: End increase in unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.) and U.S. Representatives Ron Estes (KS-04), Jake LaTurner (KS-02) and Tracey Mann (KS-01) today sent a letter to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly calling on her to help get Kansans back to work by halting the increased federal unemployment benefits.
Kansas StateMiddletown Press

Kansas chamber cuts ties with US group for endorsing Davids

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Chamber of Commerce has cut ties with its national counterpart over the national group's support last year for reelecting the only Democrat in the state's congressional delegation. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's endorsement of Rep. Sharice Davids over Republican challenger Amanda Adkins in their...
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Senator wants Kansas to end added federal unemployment benefits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eighteen states, including Missouri, are eliminating federal unemployment benefits. U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall wants Kansas to follow suit. Marshall believes the added federal unemployment benefits, up to $300 more a week, may have served a purpose, but it's time Kansas opt out of the program. "I...
Kansas StateKVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issues disaster declaration in response to severe flooding across state Featured

23 Kansas counties will be eligible for state assistance following recently flooding including four in the KVOE listening area. Monday afternoon Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency declaration after significant flooding across the state in recent days. The declaration allows counties to utilize state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations granted counties meet certain criteria.
Kansas Staterecordpatriot.com

Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas House member was charged Monday with three counts of misdemeanor battery, accused of having made “rude, insulting or angry” contact with two teenage students in a classroom while working as a substitute teacher. The charges against Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel arose from a...