Great Place to Work Institute has honored Thrive Senior Living with certification as a 2021 Great Place to Work. The prestigious designation is based entirely on the experiences of current team members throughout Thrive Senior Living communities. According to an early 2021 Trust Index survey of 685 Thrive employees, 77% of employees said it's a great place to work - compared to 59% at average U.S. companies. Of Thrive's employee participants, 92% also shared that they believe their work makes a difference in the lives of others and is more than "just a job."